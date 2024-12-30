The Lucky Accessory Kindled Inspiration (also called the Lucky Clothing Kindled Inspiration) tasks you with finding simple clothes suitable for outdoor fishing for Mysti during the Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel event in Infinity Nikki.

Luckily, the outfit you need is already in Nikki's Wardrobe, so it won't take long to complete this Kindled Inspiration quest and get your rewards in Infinity Nikki!

To help you solve this small puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Lucky Accessory' in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to start Lucky Accessory, and all Lucky Accessory rewards.

Please note: this is an event Kindled Inspiration quest, so it (and its rewards) won't be available once the Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel event ends in Infinity Nikki.

How to start Lucky Accessory Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

Talk to Mysti down the northern road from the 'Cicia Art Academy Field Base' Warp Spire in the northern section of Breezy Meadow to start the Lucky Accessory/Lucky Clothing Kindled Inspiration quest in Infinity Nikki. However, do keep in mind that you can only do this quest while the Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel event is active from the 30th December 2024 to 23rd January 2025.

You also need to complete the 'Go to the Dream Warehouse!' Chapter 2 main quest to unlock Kindled Inspiration: Lucky Accessory/Lucky Clothing.

How to complete Lucky Accessory Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Lucky Accessory/Lucky Clothing Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear the Rippling Serenity ability outfit. This is the default fishing outfit you unlock during Chapter 1 of the main story, so all you have to do is pick it in Nikki's Wardrobe - no Blings or crafting required!

To ensure this outfit works, be sure to pick it from the 'Outfits' tab in the wardrobe menu (the one at the very top). This auto-equips all parts of the Rippling Serenity ability outfit for you, so you don't have to go searching for every piece, and potentially miss one.

Lucky Accessory Kindled Inspiration rewards

Once you've equipped the Rippling Serenity fishing outfit, head back to Mysti and show it to her. She will then reward you with 30 Diamonds, 30,000 Bling, and 100 Shiny Bubbles.

Hope you're enjoying the rest of the version 1.1 update in Infinity Nikki! If you need more event help, check out our Wrong Bottle Photo Investigation page.