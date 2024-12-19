The Glimpse of Sunset Kindled Inspiration tasks you with finding an accessory that can see the sunset at all times for Oguda in the Wishing Woods area of Infinity Nikki.

Unfortunately, you have to spend a little Bling to give Oguda what he wants in Infinity Nikki - but it's not too much, and you can always visit the Realm of Escalation to get some quick Bling, if you need it.

To help you solve this small fashion puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Glimpse of Sunset' in Infinity Nikki below, along with all the Glimpse of Sunset rewards.

How to complete Glimpse of Sunset Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Glimpse of Sunset Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear the Glimpse of Sunset sunglasses. You can buy these Glimpse of Sunset glasses from Marque's Boutique in the town of Florawish for 3,200 Bling.

The rest of your outfit doesn't matter for this random quest, as you just need to be wearing the correct glasses.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Glimpse of Sunset Kindled Inspiration rewards

Once you've popped the glasses on, head back to Oguda and show them to him. He'll then reward you with 10 Diamonds and the 'Infinite Hope' sunglasses sketch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

