The Friendship Glow Kindled Inspiration tasks you with finding a Blushbunny hair accessory for Emabul during the Companion's Day event in Infinity Nikki.

Luckily, the accessory you need is already in Nikki's Wardrobe, so it won't take long to complete this quest and get your rewards in Infinity Nikki!

To help you solve this small puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Friendship Glow' in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to start Friendship Glow, and all Friendship Glow rewards.

Please note: this is an event Kindled Inspiration quest, so it (and its rewards) won't be available once the Companion's Day event ends in Infinity Nikki.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start Friendship Glow Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

Talk to Emabul beside the Ray and Wing's building in the middle of Florawish town to start the Friendship Glow Kindled Inspiration quest in Infinity Nikki. However, do keep in mind that you can only do this quest while the Companion's Day event is active from the 18th to the 29th of December, 2024.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to complete Friendship Glow Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Friendship Glow Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear the Twinkling Refractions hair accessory. This is the default hair accessory you get with the free Bubbly Voyage ability outfit, so all you have to do is pick it in Nikki's wardrobe - no Blings or crafting required!

The rest of your outfit doesn't matter for this event quest, as you just need to be wearing this Blushbunny hair accessory as part of your outfit to please Emabul.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Friendship Glow Kindled Inspiration rewards

Once you've equipped the Twinkling Refractions hair accessory, head back to Emabul and show it to her. She will then reward you with 30 Diamonds and 30,000 Bling.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Hope you're enjoying the rest of the Companion's Day event in Infinity Nikki!