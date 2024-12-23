The Fragrant Reward Kindled Inspiration tasks you with finding and wearing something fragrant for Penny in the Abandoned District area of Infinity Nikki.

Luckily, the accessory you need is already in Nikki's Wardrobe, so it won't take long to complete this quest and get your rewards in Infinity Nikki!

To help you solve this small fashion puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Kindled Inspiration: Fragrant Reward' in Infinity Nikki below, along with all the Fragrant Reward rewards.

How to complete Fragrant Reward Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki

To complete the Fragrant Reward Kindled Inspiration in Infinity Nikki, you need to wear the Purple Thoughts handheld accessory. You get this naturally as part of the story in Chapter 3 of Infinity Nikki, so all you have to do is go to the handheld accessory tab of Nikki's wardrobe and equip it - no crafting or Blings required!

The rest of your outfit doesn't matter for this random quest, as you just need to be wearing the correct handheld.

Fragrant Reward Kindled Inspiration rewards

Once you've equipped the Purple Thoughts handheld accessory, head back to Penny between the hours of 05:00 and 21:00 on a sunny day, then show her the accessory. She'll reward you with 20 Diamonds and the 'Surprise Invitation' hair accessory sketch.

