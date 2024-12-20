How to find and complete The Floof Triplets Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

The The Floof Triplets Photo Investigation tasks you with finding one of three Floofs in photo for Fresnay during the Companion's Day event in Infinity Nikki.

Luckily, the hardest part about this quest in Infinity Nikki is actually tracking down where Fresnay is located!

To help you solve this small puzzle, we've detailed how to complete 'Photo Investigation: The Floof Triplets' in Infinity Nikki below, along with how to start The Floof Triplets, and all The Floof Triplets rewards.

Please note: this is an event Photo Investigation quest, so it (and its rewards) won't be available once the Companion's Day event ends in Infinity Nikki.

How to start The Floof Triplets Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

Talk to Fresnay beside the Padro merchant, and Surprise-O-Matic machine on the western side of Florawish town to start the The Floof Triplets Photo Investigation quest in Infinity Nikki. However, do keep in mind that you can only do this quest while the Companion's Day event is active from the 18th to the 29th of December, 2024.

How to complete The Floof Triplets Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki

To complete the The Floof Triplets Photo Investigation in Infinity Nikki, you need to find Ace, who is the Floof standing by the purple flowers in the middle of the photo Fresnay shows you.

Don't worry if you pick the wrong Floof triplet at first, as you can just pick the correct one right after with no repercussions - like you can with all Photo Investigation quests in Infinity Nikki.

The Floof Triplets Photo Investigation rewards

Once you've found Ace for Fresnay, she will reward you with 30 Diamonds and 100 Thread of Purity.

Hope you're enjoying the rest of the Companion's Day event in Infinity Nikki! If you need more help during the event, check out our Friendship Glow Kindled Inspiration and Fix the Flicker pages.