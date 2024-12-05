Infinity Nikki hacked with abusive message to players shortly after launch

Infinity Nikki - the cute and colourful dress up game with gacha elements - released earlier today, but was quickly hacked, with reports of players being met with a distressing and distasteful message.

Please note, there may be some upsetting content below. Please read on at your own discretion.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Infinity Nikki Review. Watch on YouTube

As shared on reddit and social media platform X, the Infinity Nikki website briefly displayed an abusive message earlier this morning, which was being used to promote fellow gacha game Genshin Impact (there is no evidence this message was posted by a member of the Genshin Impact community).

A QR was also displayed under the message, but for obvious reasons, Eurogamer has not tested to see where it leads. However, it appears the hacked page was for the official celebration event, which asks players to use a QR code to open a page on their phone.

Image credit: Eurogamer

A reddit moderator suggested the Infinity Nikki website was "compromised for roughly 30-40 minutes", but advises players proceed with caution until developer Infold makes an announcement regarding the site's status.

In the meantime, it appears that the Infinity Nikki servers are down for some. Our Zoe was looking to stream the game this afternoon, however she has been met with a maintenance notice.

"The server is not open yet," the message on Zoe's screen reads, stating maintenance will conclude in 2029 (which we hope is an error). Additionally, Infinity Nikki's announcement page isn't working for Zoe.

It is unclear if these server issues are related to this morning's hack. Eurogamer has reached out to the Infinity Nikki team for comment.

We recently awarded Infinity Nikki four out of five stars, with our Jessica saying it has the potential to give Genshin Impact a run for its money.

"It sure is nice see miHoYo have some proper competition for once, and I know I'll still be returning to Miraland whenever I'm in need of a mood boost, whether that be in the form of humming along to catchy tunes while Whimcycling my way towards hot air balloons, or laughing at the melodrama in future story updates," she wrote in Eurogamer's Infinity Nikki review.