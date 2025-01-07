Infinity Nikki Friendship is Bubbling walkthrough

'Friendship is Bubbling' is one of the quests you can complete as part of the Lucky Fishing Day event in Infinity Nikki.

Though you may find it hard to start 'Friendship is Bubbling' if you haven't previously completed another Infinity Nikki quest in the Leisurely Anglers area. If this is the case for you, then be prepared to do a little bit of extra work!

Below you'll find our 'Friendship is Bubbling' walkthrough for Infinity Nikki, along with a quick look at how to start 'Friendship is Bubbling'.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start Friendship is Bubbling in Infinity Nikki There are two important facts to note before you start the 'Friendship is Bubbling' quest in Infinity Nikki. The first is that it's part of the Lucky Fishing Day event, so you must complete it before Thursday 23rd January if you want to earn its rewards. The second is that you must have completed the 'Thanks! Fish Knight' quest. This is due to the characters involved in that quest being part of 'Friendship is Bubbling'. We've got a 'Thanks! Fish Knight' walkthrough if you want a hand with this quest. Where to start 'Thanks! Fish Knight'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Once you've completed 'Thanks! Fish Knight', it's time to begin 'Friendship is Bubbling'.