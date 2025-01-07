Infinity Nikki Friendship is Bubbling walkthrough
How to start and complete Friendship is Bubbling.
'Friendship is Bubbling' is one of the quests you can complete as part of the Lucky Fishing Day event in Infinity Nikki.
Though you may find it hard to start 'Friendship is Bubbling' if you haven't previously completed another Infinity Nikki quest in the Leisurely Anglers area. If this is the case for you, then be prepared to do a little bit of extra work!
Below you'll find our 'Friendship is Bubbling' walkthrough for Infinity Nikki, along with a quick look at how to start 'Friendship is Bubbling'.
On this page:
How to start Friendship is Bubbling in Infinity Nikki
There are two important facts to note before you start the 'Friendship is Bubbling' quest in Infinity Nikki. The first is that it's part of the Lucky Fishing Day event, so you must complete it before Thursday 23rd January if you want to earn its rewards.
The second is that you must have completed the 'Thanks! Fish Knight' quest. This is due to the characters involved in that quest being part of 'Friendship is Bubbling'. We've got a 'Thanks! Fish Knight' walkthrough if you want a hand with this quest.
Once you've completed 'Thanks! Fish Knight', it's time to begin 'Friendship is Bubbling'.
Friendship is Bubbling walkthrough in Infinity Nikki
To start 'Friendship is Bubbling' in Infinity Nikki, you need to talk to Pepo at Leisurely Anglers. He can be found standing near the main building (helpfully close to where you talked to him during 'Thanks! Fish Knight').
Pepo will explain that Polly is having trouble creating a dress inspired by Pink Ribbon Eels and Nikki, of course, offers to help. Though, despite what the dialogue might suggest, you don't need to change your outfit right now. Instead, the first step is heading over to Polly - she can be found north of Leisurely Anglers, just south of the bridge leading to Florawish.
Have a chat once you've found her and, after this first conversation, you'll be able to engage in a Styling Challenge with her. Though you can only do this during the day, so make sure you turn up at the right time.
The recommended styling theme for this Styling Challenge is 'Sweet' and 'Cute'. Use the filters to find the clothing you have which match these criteria and pick out the clothes with the highest score. The main focus here is 'Sweet' clothing, so don't worry too much if you don't have any clothes which fit both criteria.
We completed the challenge successfully by wearing the Sweet Jazz Nights outfit. We currently have this outfit at Level 4 and, judging by the score we received, this was more than enough to complete the challenge. This means you should be able to easily complete it even if you don't have a full 4-star Sweet outfit.
With the Styling Challenge successfully completed, you now need to take a photograph of both Polly and Pepo. We found it was easier to take this photo once we'd hidden Nikki using the photo settings.
After taking the photo, hand it over to Polly and the quest shall come to a close! For completing 'Friendship is Bubbling', you'll receive 40 Diamonds, a 1.0k Pink Ribbon Eel, 150 Shining Bubbles and 30,000 Bling.
If you're looking for more help with the current Infinity Nikki events, then check out our guides on how to get Pink Ribbon Eels, how to complete Stay My Meteor and Granny Angelica's House location.