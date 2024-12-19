Infinity Nikki Fix the Flicker puzzle solutions

Fix the Flicker is a puzzle minigame that you can challenge as part of the Companion's Day event in Infinity Nikki.

Nikki needs to put on an outfit with the Electrician ability and then repair electrical problems across Florawish to get her rewards for this series of minigames, so to help you and Nikki out, we've got all Fix the Flicker puzzle solutions in Infinity Nikki below - with pictures!

Please note: this is an event quest, so it (and its rewards) won't be available once the Companion's Day event ends in Infinity Nikki.

On this page:

How to start Fix the Flicker in Infinity Nikki

You need to complete the 'Wish Gathering' quest in Chapter 2 of the main story, then the 'Chaos in Festival Prep!' Companion's Day event quest to start Fix the Flicker in Infinity Nikki. This unlocks 'Fix the Flicker 1', then you unlock another Flicker puzzle when you complete the previous puzzle.

The Fix the Flicker puzzles are scheduled to release over the course of Companion's Day, so you need to wait a few days between each puzzle before they unlock, if you're solving them as soon as they're available.

Companion's Day ends on 29th December, so make sure you complete all the Fix the Flicker puzzles by then if you want all of your rewards!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Fix the Flicker puzzle solution 1

Here's a picture of the Fix the Flicker puzzle solution 1 in Infinity Nikki:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

And here's step-by-step instructions for how to solve it:

Turn the top-left wire so it connects with the top-left node. Turn the second wire on the third row so it connects with the wire on the second row and it points to the right. Turn the third wire on the third row so the wire points down. Turn the bottom wire so it connects with the wire pointing down and the bottom node. Turn the right-most wire on the second row so it connects with the node on the right.

You get 40 Diamonds and 20,000 Bling for completing this Fix the Flicker puzzle.

We'll add more Fix the Flicker puzzle solutions when they unlock!