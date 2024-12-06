The Fishing Association in Infinity Nikki is a handy place to visit, as you can buy fish here, use the fishing spots, and answer some questions to get a free piece of clothing.

You also need to find the Fishing Association location in Infinity Nikki to complete one of the Day 1 challenges during the Wishfield Journey event.

As Wishfield Journey rewards crystals used for pulling on the Banners in Infinity Nikki to get more outfits, we highly recommend you take part in it while the event is still around!

Infinity Nikki Fishing Association location

The Fishing Association is the building beside 'The Leisurely Anglers Florawish Branch' Warp Spire in Infinity Nikki, which is found in the northeastern corner of the Breezy Meadow region.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The Warp Spire name is slightly misleading, but this is definitely the Fishing Association in Miraland! You can buy fish from the Karpa vendor and everything. There's also a handy fishing spot by the water, and you can speak to Rylax at the building's counter to answer some fishing-related trivia and get a piece of clothing.

If you're looking for the Fishing Association to complete the 'Little Big Whimstar' task as part of the Wishfield Journey event, then all you have to do is walk into the Whimstar found near the entrance of the Fishing Association, then complete the time trial by following the floating cloud's path and collect all of the small stars on your way.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Once you collect all of the small stars, walk into the big Whimstar at the end to collect it, and tick off your Day 1 'Little Big Whimstar' challenge for the Wishfield Journey event. This Whimstar is also useful for unlocking nodes in the Heart of Infinity menu, and for progressing with the story, as you need to collect a lot of Whimstars to continue with the main quest a number of times.

Hope you're having fun exploring Miraland in Infinity Nikki!