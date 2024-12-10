Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki are easily overlooked, which is a bit of a problem because you'll need them to be able to progress through certain parts of the story.

Also, as the name suggests, there's a daily limit to the Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki so if you run out of tasks to do then you'll simply need to wait for a new set to arrive the following day - sorry! But, what are they exactly and why are they so important?

Without further ado, here's our page explaining Infinity Nikki Daily Wishes, including where to find Daily Wishes and how to complete them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Infinity Nikki Daily Wishes explained

Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki are a set of daily tasks you can complete while you're exploring Miraland. Usually they're pretty simple, like getting Momo to take a photograph or crafting a new outfit. Completing these daily tasks will earn you Wish Glimmer, which goes towards increasing your Stylist Rank (which you'll need to do to be able to progress through the story).

Even brushing animals can be a Daily Wish task. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Where to find Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki

There are two ways you can find Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki, the first is through the Daily Wishes app on your Pear-Pal and the other is through your Courses app on your Pear-Pal.

Daily Wishes App

Open your Pear-Pal and select the Daily Wishes app when you see it - it's the icon with a Wish Bottle on it. This will instantly open your Daily Wishes menu, you don't need to do anything else.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Courses App

Open your Pear-Pal then open the Courses app on it to enter the Courses menu. Here, look underneath your Stylist Badge and you should see a small Wish Bottle dangling there. Select this and this will open up the Daily Wishes menu for you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to complete Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki

You can complete six Daily Wishes each day but you can only collect up to 500 Wish Glimmers a day.

You can complete Daily Wishes in Infinity Nikki by undertaking the task shown in each individual Wish Bottle on the Daily Wishes menu. Hover over a bottle to have its task displayed to you at the bottom of the screen. Complete the task shown here to, well, complete the Daily Wish and earn your Wish Glimmer.

In the bottom left corner of the task description box you'll also be able to see how much Wish Glimmer you'll earn from

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

When you've completed a task, select the present icon on the Wish Glimmer tracker in the upper right corner of the screen to claim your Wish Glimmer rewards. Rememeber, collecting these will help you increase your Stylist Rank.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Infinity Nikki content, check out our pages showing you how to get Tricky Patch material, how to get Floof Yarn and how to get Resonite Crystals.