Infinity Nikki next Banner, current Resonance Banner, and list of all Banners

Resonance in Infinity Nikki act like banners in Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail, they are where you exchange a high-tier in-game currency called Revelation Crystals for random rewards (or pulls) to get your hands on limited-time or high-level outfit pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Currently, there's only one permanent Resonance in Infinity Nikki and the others are limited-time ones that will only be available for a select period of time. Below we've gone through everything you need to know about them, including any upcoming events you should be saving for.

Without further ado, here are all the current and upcoming Resonance banners in Infinity Nikki.

Current Infinity Nikki limited-time Banners

There are two current Resonance banners to look forward to in Infinity Nikki. Both begin on Thursday 5th December and will end on Tuesday 17th December but they contain very different outfits.

Blooming Fantasy

The Blooming Fantasy Resonance banner in Infinity Nikki gives you the chance to earn the following outfits:

Blooming Dreams (5-Star)

Moment Capturer (4-Star)

Image credit: Infold Games

The Blooming Dreams outfit comes with the 'Flower Fairy: Floating' ability. To use it, press jump when you're in the air to enter the floating state and then repeatedly press jump to stay in the air.

It's worth knowing that after the event ends the outfits will not be added to the permanent Resonance 'Distant Sea' so this will be your only chance to get them for now.

You can use Revelation Crystals to Resonate during this event. Every 10 Resonances guarantees a 4-star or higher pull and every 20 Resonances guarantees a 5-star pull.

Also, this event includes the 'Ocean's Blessing' feature. This lets you chose one piece of the Blooming Dreams outfit, and for the first five times you get a five-star piece it will be the item you've chosen. However, Ocean's Blessing can only be used once!

Butterfly Dream

The Butterfly Dream Resonance banner in Infinity Nikki gives you the chance to earn the following outfits:

Flutter Storm (5-Star)

Flowing Colors (4-Star)

Image credit: Infold Games

The Flowing Colors outfit comes with the 'Graffiti: Whimsicality' ability which lets you paint colourful and stylish graffiti around Miraland.

You can use Revelation Crystals to Resonate during this event. Every 10 Resonances guarantees a 4-star or higher pull and every 20 Resonances guarantees a 5-star pull.

It's worth knowing that after the event ends the outfits will not be added to the permanent Resonance 'Distant Sea' so this will be your only chance to get them for now.

Also, this event includes the 'Ocean's Blessing' feature. This lets you chose one piece of the Flutter Storm outfit, and for the first five times you get a five-star piece it will be the item you've chosen. However, Ocean's Blessing can only be used once!

Image credit: Infold Games

Infinity Nikki permanent Resonance Banner explained

The permanent Resonance banner in Infinity Nikki is called 'Distant Sea'. As it's there all the time you don't need to stress about getting the outfits contained within it like you would with a limited-time event - however, we do recommend trying your best to get them if there's an outfit you really want.

Every 10 Resonances guarantees a 4-star or higher pull and every 20 Resonances guarantees a 5-star pull.

Distant Sea contains the following 4-Star and 5-Star outfits:

Fairytale Swan (5-Star)

Blossoming Stars (5-Star)

Whispers of Waves (5-Star)

Crystal Poems (Purification) (5-Star)

Shark Mirage (Fishing) (4-Star)

Sweet Jazz Nights (4-Star)

Forest's Fluttering (Bug Catching) (4-Star)

Breezy Tea Time (Animal Grooming) (4-Star)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Distant Sea includes the 'Tidal Guidance' feature which lets you pick one of the 5-Star outfits to target. Once chosen, any 5-star item you get with a pull will be part of your selected outfit until you've completed it. You can cancel and change your choice, but any Tidal Guidance attempts you've previously collected won't be refunded and up to 99 attempts are available currently.

Also, collect Resonance attempts by doing Resonance pulls to earn extra rewards like Momo's Cloaks, make up and Heartshine (a valuable material for evolving clothes).

List of all Resonance banners in Infinity Nikki

So far, as the game has just come out, there haven't been any 'previous' banners in Infinity Nikki yet! However, there are a few that are available now or will be soon so we've listed them for now. Once banners have been and gone we'll list them here including which outfits you could have obtained, their star rating and when the Resonance banners themselves were available.

Banner Name 5-Star Outfits 4-Star Outfits Banner dates Distant Sea Fairytale Swan

Blossoming Stars

Whispers of Waves

Crystal Poems (Purification) Shark Mirage (Fishing)

Sweet Jazz Nights

Forest's Fluttering (Bug Catching)

Breezy Tea Time (Animal Grooming) Permanent Butterfly Dream Flutter Storm Flowing Colors 5th December - Tuesday 17th December Blooming Fantasy Blooming Dreams Moment Capturer 5th December - Tuesday 17th December

Image credit: Infold Games

That's all for now!