Craig is one of the Breezy Meadow 'Rangers' Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki, and is one of the people you need to beat on your way to challenging the Sovereign of Elegant.

He's a bit tricker to track than some other stylists, however, as Craig only appears during a certain time of day. To help you battle him as soon as possible, we've explained everything you need to know about Craig in Infinity Nikki below.

This includes the exact Craig location, how to beat Craig, and all Craig rewards.

Infinity Nikki Craig location

Craig is located just west of the 'Kikball: Pit-a-Pat' minigame in the middle of Breezy Meadow in Infinity Nikki, which is just south of the 'Meadow Wharf' Warp Spire near the lake's edge.

However, Craig only appears during the night. So, you might have to change the time of day to see Craig here. Anytime from 22:00 to 02:00 should work.

How to beat Craig in Infinity Nikki

You need to pick your best Cool clothes, accessories, and Eurekas to beat Craig in Infinity Nikki - preferably those with the Uniform tag as well (but this isn't necessary to get 'Perfect'). You can easily find your best Cool and Uniform pieces by using the 'Filter' option, then selecting the very first piece of clothing on each tab.

Just sticking on your Coolest outfit is a nice and easy way to clear Craig's Styling Challenge too. Which is what we did by selecting the Moment Capturer outfit. We also equipped the 'Masked Magic' Eurekas.

Outfits that can help you beat Craig include:

Moment Capturer

Scaly Dream

Shark Mirage

Rippling Serenity

Fully Charged

If you find you're still struggling to beat Craig, then we recommend you use the 'Glow Up' feature to upgrade your Coolest outfit/outfit pieces. This costs Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles. In our experience, it's best to upgrade your best outfit pieces from a set, not your worst, as swapping out your worst pieces for better ones is usually better than upgrading them.

You can see what your best and worst pieces are by inspecting your performance with the 'Score Details' option at the end of a Styling Challenge.

Infinity Nikki Craig rewards

You only need to achieve a 'Normal' success with Craig to move on with the Breezy Meadow Faction questline, but the better you do, the more rewards you get.

Here's all of the rewards you get from Craig in Infinity Nikki:

Normal - 100 Shiny Bubbles

- 100 Shiny Bubbles Average - 100 Thread of Purity

- 100 Thread of Purity Great - 10 Diamonds

- 10 Diamonds Perfect - 20 Diamonds

All the best with the rest of the Styling Challenges in Infinity Nikki!