You can visit the Cloud Top Balloon and take a photo to earn some Melodic Harmony points as part of the limited-time Strings of Time event in Infinity Nikki.

It's a simple task, but as with most challenges on Day 9 of the Strings of Time event in Infinity Nikki, it takes a while to reach the point where you can quickly complete this challenge.

So to help you plan ahead, or narrow down exactly which balloon this task is referring to (there are a lot of them on Firework Isles, after all…) we've detailed the Cloud Top Balloon location in Infinity Nikki and how to get to it below.

Cloud Top Balloon location in Infinity Nikki

Cloud Top Balloon is located right in the middle of the 'Styleshaped Balloons' upper floor of Firework Isles, floating in the sky. It's the large grey balloon shaped like a castle that has the 'Styleshaped Balloons Summit' Warp Spire on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

To unlock the 'Styleshaped Balloons' floor of Firework Isles, you need to take part in the 'Chapter 2: When Fireworks Bloom' Exclusive Quest (which is part of the 'Glowing Fireworks' Exclusive Quest chain). You'll naturally come to Cloud Top Ballon while taking part in this quest, so don't worry, you can't miss it!

Once you've found (or returned) to Top Cloud Balloon, all you have to do is take a picture of Nikki while she's on the balloon to clear the 'Visit the Cloud Top Balloon and take a photo' challenge as part of the Strings of Time event. If you find the photo isn't working for you, make sure your aperture is set to f16. If this still doesn't work, try restarting the game, then snapping another photo.

Enjoy your Strings of Time rewards! If you need help completing its other challenges, then check out our guides on how to take a photo with the grand fireworks show, how to set off 30 of the 'Surprise' Portable Fireworks, how to get and craft the Cloudborne Cranes bracelet, and how to solve all Tangram puzzles.