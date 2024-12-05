Infinity Nikki beginner's guide, tips and tricks

Our Infinity Nikki beginner's guide is here to help you on every step of your magical (and oftentimes, bizarre) journey across the world of Miraland.

Whether you're looking for a specific feature explainer, advice on what to do first, general tips and tricks, or just a quick explanation on what type of game Infinity Nikki is exactly, we've got you covered with all of the essential information detailed below.

We've also got a list of all our Infinity Nikki guides at the bottom of the page, if you need help with something not covered on this page.

On this page:

What is Infinity Nikki?

Infinity Nikki is a free-to-play, open-world game with a huge focus on fashion, available right now on mobile, PC, and PS5. As Infinity Nikki has cross-progression, you can pick up your save across all of these platforms, as long as you're signed into the same account (and link it properly on PS5), and select the same server.

To name just a few things available at launch, in Infinity Nikki, there's: a main story, side quests, puzzles and minigames, fashion battles, collectibles, a very detailed Photo Mode, thousands of outfit pieces to collect, and lots of resources to collect for crafting these outfits with.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

While you don't have to pay anything to experience all of these activities, Infinity Nikki does have Banners that implement a gacha system. This is an optional part of the game, as you don't need any of these Banner outfits to do anything other than dressing up Nikki in a style you like. Banner outfits do help you win fashion battles easier than the free outfit pieces, but this is a (mostly) optional activity that can be completed with free outfit pieces anyway - it's just likely to take you longer to achieve, is all.

If you'd like a more detailed explanation of what they are and how they work, you can jump to our Banner explanation below. And if you want a more detailed explanation on how it feels to play Infinity Nikki, and everything it has to offer, then check out our Infinity Nikki review. Or, if you prefer to see gameplay in action, then you can watch our review in video form below.

What to do first in Infinity Nikki

Once you see the title card pop-up on your screen, Infinity Nikki's open-world playground is yours to explore! Before you pick a direction and wander off though, we highly recommend you prioritise completing as many of the main story chapters as possible first, as this is how you gain access to regions other than Florawish and its surroundings.

At the very least, keep playing until you get your Pear-Pal device from Dada at the Stylist's Guild during the 'Land of Wishes' main quest in Chapter 1, as this is when 'Daily Wishes' unlock. Daily Wishes are your regular source of Diamonds, Mira EXP, and Bling, so you'll want to activate it from day one.

The Daily Wishes menu. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You also need to complete a certain number of Wishes to help advance your Stylist Rank, and you can't progress with the story in certain parts until you have a high enough Stylist Rank, meaning completing Daily Wishes is important even if you don't care about in-game currency.

As you make your way through the main story, be sure to also open any chests and activate any Warp Spires you come across, as doing both of these activities rewards Diamonds - Warp Spires also make travelling a lot easier, as they act as your fast travel points around Miraland. We also recommend collecting any Whimstars on your path, as you need them to unlock Ability Outfit sketches, and to progress with the main story.

What to do daily in Infinity Nikki

We've got more information on what these activities mean below, but in general here's everything we recommend doing daily in Infinity Nikki:

Daily Wishes.

Dig, Pear-Pal resource farming.

Spend all your Vital Energy.

Daily battle pass (Mira Journey) challenges.

Daily Wishes are your regular source of Diamonds, Mira EXP, and Bling, so if you care about pulling on Banners, or having enough Bling to craft new outfits, then this is the most important thing you should complete every day in Infinity Nikki. If you only do one thing, make it Daily Wishes.

The 'Dig, Pear-Pal' doesn't unlock until Mira Level 20, so you don't need to worry about it until then. When you do unlock it, it's an easy way to farm for animal fur, bugs, fish, enemy drops, and Thread of Purity. Just set it up in your digging queue for 20 hours, then claim your resources the next day when you login.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

We've explained Vital Energy and the battle pass in more detail below.

Just keep in mind that you don't have to do all of these activities in one day, but if you want to make sure you're not missing out on any rewards, you should aim to do most of them, or at the very least, just Daily Wishes.

What are Banners in Infinity Nikki?

Banners are where you use Revelation Crystals and Resonite Crystals to 'pull' for exclusive outfits and outfit pieces. Revelation Crystals are the pink-coloured ones used for pulling on limited-time Banners, and Resonite Crystals are the blue-coloured ones used for pulling on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.

The main way you get the Revelation Crystals and Resonite Crystals used for pulling on Banners is by converting the Diamond currency into them, and the main way you get Diamonds is by completing tasks and opening chests in-game, but there is an option to buy the Stellarite premium currency with real money to covert into Diamonds.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

The featured 5-Star outfits on these Banners can't be obtained any other way, so you have to spend your crystals (or convert your Diamond currency into crystals), if you've set your sights on a specific Banner outfit.

The reason you're only 'trying' to get an outfit, is because of the gacha system at play behind these Banners. Basically, there's a very low probability that you actually get a 5-Star piece when you pull once on a Banner - you're more likely to get a common 3-Star piece of clothing instead.

However, Infinity Nikki has a 'pity' system, where you're guaranteed a 4-star outfit piece every 10 pulls, and a 5-star outfit piece every 20 pulls. You're also guaranteed to get a different 5-Star piece within 20 pulls, meaning you only start to get duplicates once you've completed a Banner outfit set. For example, if there are nine pieces on an outfit set featured on a Banner, you are guaranteed to get that outfit within 180 pulls.

We recommend you read the in-game fine print on Banners as well. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Remember: outfits aren't used for doing anything in Infinity Nikki other than dressing Nikki up, or winning fashion battles. So you can still experience everything else the game has to offer, even if you completely ignore Banners.

How to get outfits in Infinity Nikki

There are thousands of clothing pieces in Infinity Nikki that you can get by completing quests, buying with Bling from NPC shops, opening pink chests, trying your luck at the Surprise-O-Matic machine in Florawish, and pulling on Banners.

There are also lots of outfit sets available, and you get these outfits in Infinity Nikki by:

Progressing with the main story.

Unlocking them from the Heart of Infinity menu.

Using Revelation Crystals and Resonite Crystals to pull on Banners.

Purchasing from the Stylist's 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab of the Store menu with Stellarite.

Purchasing from the 'Clothing' tab of the Store menu with Stellarite.

Taking part in events (like Nikki's birthday).

Reaching level milestones with Kilo the Cadenceborn (by spending your Dews of Inspiration).

Evolving outfits you already have.

It's important to note that most of these methods are for unlocking outfit sketches, not the actual wearable outfit itself. To get the wearable outfit for Nikki to equip, you need to craft all of its pieces from the 'Sketches' menu, by using various resources like flowers, bugs, and fish.

These resources change from piece to piece, but you always have to use Thread of Purity and Bling to craft any outfit or clothing piece in Infinity Nikki. So get stocking up!

The Sketches menu. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki

Apart from changing Nikki's general look while exploring, outfits and individual clothing pieces, all have stats attached to them for things like 'Fresh', 'Cool', and 'Sweet'. You don't need to worry about this for the most part, but some main story missions do require you to win fashion battles by reaching a certain number by combining all of the stats of your outfit pieces (and separate Eureka equipables).

There's also an entire Faction side activity dedicated to finding and challenging characters to fashion battles across Miraland. These fashion battles are mostly optional, but they are the main reason why you'll want to improve your outfits, as they're quite a tough challenge otherwise. It's also worth noting that there is a part in the story where you have to craft an outfit with materials you can only get from winning certain fashion battles in this Faction side activity.

The Glow Up menu. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

To upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki, you need to select the 'Glow Up' option in your Pear-Pal menu, then use the tabs and filters to find the outfit set, or single piece, you'd like to improve the stats of. Upgrading costs Bling, Thread of Purity, and Shiny Bubbles, and you can upgrade one, or multiple, outfit pieces at once. Once you've fully upgraded an outfit set, you're rewarded either a Resonite Crystal, or Diamonds.

Glow up unlocks during the 'First Meeting at Stoneville' main quest in Chapter 3.

Outfit Evolution

Outfit Evolutions are alternative colour schemes for outfits you have collected all of the pieces of twice. So you need to complete an outfit set… then complete it again to 'Evolve' that outfit and unlock an additional colour variation for it. You also need to spend Bling and Thread of Purity to Evolve an outfit, along with the Calm Thoughts resource for 4-Star outfits, and the Heartfelt Thoughts resource for 5-Star outfits.

You unlock the Evolution menu option when you get your Pear-Pal during the 'Land of Wishes' main quest in Chapter 1.

Evolution for the Bye-Bye Dust outfit. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Diamonds

Diamonds really are a girl's best friend in Infinity Nikki, as this precious pink-coloured resource can be converted into crystals, and crystals are what you use to pull on Banners, which feature shiny new 5-Star outfits.

You can also use Diamonds to unlock levels on the battle pass (called Mira Journey in Infinity Nikki), and to replenish your Vital Energy, but you can only spend Diamonds to replenish your Vital Energy a maximum of six times a day.

There are lots of ways to get Diamonds for free just by playing Infinity Nikki, which we've covered in our Diamonds guide, but some of the easiest ways include:

Redeeming codes.

Completing Daily Wishes.

Opening chests.

Playing Minigames.

Completing main quests and side quests.

Taking part in events.

Completing Advanced Courses.

You can also get Diamonds by converting your premium Stellarite currency, with a 1:1 ratio, meaning you get one Diamond for every one Stellarite you convert. You can't earn Stellarite by just playing the game though - it's only available for purchase in the Store with real money.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Battle pass (Mira Journey)

The battle pass is an entirely optional feature that rewards you for completing Weekly Tasks and Phase Tasks. It's unlocked after you gain the ability to pull on Banners during the start of the game, so you don't have long to wait to start ticking off its objectives. Weekly Tasks reset every Monday at 4am (server time), and Phase Tasks last until the end of the timer displayed beside the 'Phase Task' text.

Completing these tasks rewards you with battle pass EXP, and with enough battle pass EXP, you gain a battle pass level. Every level has a free (Journey Overture) and premium (Distant Anthem) reward, which range from Diamonds, Bling, Energy Crystals, and crystals for Banner pulls.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Anybody can claim rewards from the free track, but you need to buy the premium 'Distant Anthem' track to unlock its additional rewards, which includes a new cloak for Momo.

We don't recommend getting the premium tier unless you've already reached max level, or the level you want a certain reward from. Even then, it's not essential. It's basically just a nice optional bonus available to anybody who plays regularly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Mira Level

Raising your Mira Level is basically your ticket to unlocking additional features in Infinity Nikki, like the Dig, Pear Pal menu for easy resource farming. Every Mira Level you reach also dishes out some welcome rewards like Diamonds, crystals, Bling, Thread of Purity, and Eureka equipables.

Raising your Mira Level to certain milestones also gives you a better conversion rate while spending Vital Energy in the Realm of Escalation, and you get an honorary title for every 10 Mira Levels, which you can show off on your name card.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Unlike in games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, you're not required to reach specific Mira Levels to progress with the story. Instead, Infinity Nikki sometimes asks you to collect a certain amount of Whimstars, clothing pieces, or advance your Stylist Rank in order to continue with the main quest.

Vital Energy and Energy Crystals

That blue flame-like symbol in the upper right-hand corner of your map is called Vital Energy, and it's a free currency used for getting rewards from the various Realms you access from Warp Spires. What Realm you take on determines what rewards you get.

For example, the Realm of Nourishment rewards you with Insight in exchange for trading-in spare materials, whereas the Realm of The Dark gives you variations of the Bedrock Crystal resource after you defeat one of its boss types. All the Realms are a little different, but they all require you to spend your Vital Energy to claim their rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Vital Energy replenishes constantly at a rate of one every five minutes, capping out at 350. Once you reach this cap, Vital Energy stops accumulating, so make sure you spend as much as you can every day, or you're missing out on even more Realm rewards!

Energy Crystals are a consumable item that can be used to instantly replenish 80 Vital Energy, and they to your Vital Energy total past the 350 limit. Energy Crystals are quite rare, so we recommend stocking upon them for a time when you really need them, instead of topping up your Vital Energy as soon as it runs out.

Infinity Nikki tips and tricks

There are some things that are good to know that aren't as essential as the explainers we have above, but will make your time exploring Miraland a lot easier, especially at the beginning of the game.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Here's some of these tips and tricks for Infinity Nikki:

Focus on the main story - It's tempting to wander off when Infinity Nikki's world is so fun to play around in, but we recommend you focus on the main story, then take a break for exploration when you get prompted to collect enough Whimstars or outfit pieces. The main story is important for more than just the plot, as progressing with it is how you unlock different regions, and completing its chapters is a very easy way to earn Diamonds and Mira EXP.

- It's tempting to wander off when Infinity Nikki's world is so fun to play around in, but we recommend you focus on the main story, then take a break for exploration when you get prompted to collect enough Whimstars or outfit pieces. The main story is important for more than just the plot, as progressing with it is how you unlock different regions, and completing its chapters is a very easy way to earn Diamonds and Mira EXP. Collect resources on your direct path - There are so many materials in Infinity Nikki that going out of your way to collect everything around you is a surefire way to waste a lot of time. However, it's well worth collecting any materials you come across on the path you're walking/cycling/climbing on. You'll inevitably need that resource at some point to craft an outfit, or give to an NPC. And don't forget that you get Insight points for collecting resources. You need exact amounts of Insight to unlock some nodes on the Heart of Infinity menu, which contains outfit pieces, upgrades, and even more resources to collect.

- There are so many materials in Infinity Nikki that going out of your way to collect everything around you is a surefire way to waste a lot of time. However, it's well worth collecting any materials you come across on the path you're walking/cycling/climbing on. You'll inevitably need that resource at some point to craft an outfit, or give to an NPC. And don't forget that you get Insight points for collecting resources. You need exact amounts of Insight to unlock some nodes on the Heart of Infinity menu, which contains outfit pieces, upgrades, and even more resources to collect. Use Precise Tracking - Once you've collected enough of a material, you can use the Precise Tracking feature to show every location of that material as individual icons on your map! Much handier than just searching a general, circled location on the map, like the regular tracking does. So this is yet another reason to try and pick up everything on your path in Infinity Nikki, even if you don't need it yet.

- Once you've collected enough of a material, you can use the Precise Tracking feature to show every location of that material as individual icons on your map! Much handier than just searching a general, circled location on the map, like the regular tracking does. So this is yet another reason to try and pick up everything on your path in Infinity Nikki, even if you don't need it yet. Save your Revelation Crystals - Revelation Crystals are the main currency you'll use to pull on limited-time banners and are much harder to find compared to their permanent banner counterpart, Resonite Crystals. Thanks to this, we recommend saving them for a limited-time Outfit you truly want rather than just using them straight away. (It might also save you some real world money as well…)

- Revelation Crystals are the main currency you'll use to pull on limited-time banners and are much harder to find compared to their permanent banner counterpart, Resonite Crystals. Thanks to this, we recommend saving them for a limited-time Outfit you truly want rather than just using them straight away. (It might also save you some real world money as well…) Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames Activate every Warp Spire - Miraland is quite a large world to say the least and there will be times when you want to reach locations a little quicker. For this reason, it's an excellent idea to activate any Warp Spire you encounter. Not only will they allow you to Fast Travel to locations, but you can access the various Realms though them, which comes in handy when gathering materials.

- Miraland is quite a large world to say the least and there will be times when you want to reach locations a little quicker. For this reason, it's an excellent idea to activate any Warp Spire you encounter. Not only will they allow you to Fast Travel to locations, but you can access the various Realms though them, which comes in handy when gathering materials. Collect Whimstars - Whimstars are one of the various collectibles hidden across Miraland and are incredibly useful, as they're required for every single Heart of Infinity unlock. Want a new Ability Outfit? Well guess you need a Whimstar or two. (Or three…) The main questline will ask you to gather Whimstars at times, but it's a good idea to grab one when you see it to prevent any unnecessary back tracking.

- Whimstars are one of the various collectibles hidden across Miraland and are incredibly useful, as they're required for every single Heart of Infinity unlock. Want a new Ability Outfit? Well guess you need a Whimstar or two. (Or three…) The main questline will ask you to gather Whimstars at times, but it's a good idea to grab one when you see it to prevent any unnecessary back tracking. Advanced Courses are Infinity Nikki's achievements - While it may be a little unclear when you first start playing, Advanced Courses are the term Infinity Nikki uses for its achievements. There's multiple sets for you to complete and, within them, a whole bunch of achievements to unlock. (Seriously there's one for nearly every activity.) Every Advanced Course you complete will net you some Diamonds, which, in turn, can be spent on Revelation or Resonite Crystals, so they're worth finishing.

- While it may be a little unclear when you first start playing, Advanced Courses are the term Infinity Nikki uses for its achievements. There's multiple sets for you to complete and, within them, a whole bunch of achievements to unlock. (Seriously there's one for nearly every activity.) Every Advanced Course you complete will net you some Diamonds, which, in turn, can be spent on Revelation or Resonite Crystals, so they're worth finishing. Don't forget to do your Compendium rating - As you gather Outfit Pieces by exploring Miraland, they'll be added to your Compendium and will add to your rating, which, in turn, increases your Compendium Rank. Every time you reach a new rank or your rating reaches a new hundred level, such as 500, you'll earn some rewards. Typically these come in the form of Diamonds, but you can also earn Resonite Crystals and new titles. You have to do this Compendium rating manually though, so make sure you're checking it once in a while.

- As you gather Outfit Pieces by exploring Miraland, they'll be added to your Compendium and will add to your rating, which, in turn, increases your Compendium Rank. Every time you reach a new rank or your rating reaches a new hundred level, such as 500, you'll earn some rewards. Typically these come in the form of Diamonds, but you can also earn Resonite Crystals and new titles. You have to do this Compendium rating manually though, so make sure you're checking it once in a while. Pay attention to recommended Styling Challenge themes - When you're doing a Styling challenge, pay attention to the recommended theme when you're in the wardrobe section to style Nikki for it. The speech a character gives before a challenge does give you a theme but usually it's not specific enough and the recommended theme shown in the wardrobe, such as 'Cool', when you enter the styling challenge is actually the outfit type or types you need to dress Nikki in.

- When you're doing a Styling challenge, pay attention to the recommended theme when you're in the wardrobe section to style Nikki for it. The speech a character gives before a challenge does give you a theme but usually it's not specific enough and the recommended theme shown in the wardrobe, such as 'Cool', when you enter the styling challenge is actually the outfit type or types you need to dress Nikki in. Filter by the tag displayed here to find clothes best suited for that fashion battle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Carry healing items - Infinity Nikki doesn't really focus on combat, but that doesn't mean it's not present, nor are there other ways to lose all of Nikki's health. Thanks to this, it's always a good idea to carry a couple of healing items in your inventory just in case you find yourself running low on hearts.

- Infinity Nikki doesn't really focus on combat, but that doesn't mean it's not present, nor are there other ways to lose all of Nikki's health. Thanks to this, it's always a good idea to carry a couple of healing items in your inventory just in case you find yourself running low on hearts. Open Chests when you find them - Chests are dotted across Miraland just sitting there waiting to be found, so when you come across one we recommend opening it as they can contain useful items such as pieces of clothing, accessories or even Diamonds - all are good to have!

- Chests are dotted across Miraland just sitting there waiting to be found, so when you come across one we recommend opening it as they can contain useful items such as pieces of clothing, accessories or even Diamonds - all are good to have! Use custom map icons - Don't forget to place icons on your map if you want to remember where things are, like fishing spots, enemy locations, tricky Whimstars you can't get yet, or chests you can't reach.

- Don't forget to place icons on your map if you want to remember where things are, like fishing spots, enemy locations, tricky Whimstars you can't get yet, or chests you can't reach. There's no fall damage - Nikki apparently has the strongest bone density known to man, Faewish spirit, and Piecey, so feel free to leap from shin-shattering heights as often as you want.

- Nikki apparently has the strongest bone density known to man, Faewish spirit, and Piecey, so feel free to leap from shin-shattering heights as often as you want. Some traversal methods and outfits are linked to the area you're in - Remember that Nikki can only use some of her outfits or transport methods if she's in a specific location. Whimcycles are only found in the Breezy Meadow area, for example, and the Floral Memory's gliding ability can only be used in Stoneville and the Abandoned District.

