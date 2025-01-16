It's worth finding the Astral Swan in Infinity Nikki, as you can get the rare Astral Feather material from it every day.

You're also occasionally asked to go to the Astral Swan's location in Infinity Nikki to complete some Daily Wishes, or tick-off event tasks for extra rewards.

To help you find it as soon as possible, we've explained the Astral Swan location below, including how to get to it for the first time, and how to get Astral Feathers.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Infinity Nikki Astral Swan location

The Astral Swan is located on the northeastern cliff of the Stellar Fishing Ground in the Abandoned District region of Wishfield in Infinity Nikki. This is the fish-shaped island found in the mid-west of the Abandoned District.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

However, to get to the Stellar Fishing Ground, you first need to float along the Strawhat Sleepy gliding route (found on the middle-centre island). Then once you land on the island, you can work your way northeast to activate the 'Stellar Fishing Ground Peak' Warp Spire near the Astral Swan's location, to get back here quickly in the future.

Use this gliding route to get to the Astral Swan for the first time! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

How to get Astral Feathers in Infinity Nikki

Once you've completed the 'Soaring Above the Starry Sky' World Quest, you just need to wait for the Swan to fly back to this peak in order to groom it and get Astral Feathers in Infinity Nikki.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

You start this quest by talking to Curious Pinny near the Astral Swan, or a man near the 'Dye Workshop Stonetree' Warp Spire in Stoneville.

As of writing, this is quite a buggy quest. Without spoiling anything, just remember to stay still during the bit where Nikki is sitting down (you'll have to repeat this bit again if you move even a little bit). Also, if you don't get a quest marker after this sequence, walk in front of the Swan and click the button you usually use to collect resources or talk to people in order to conclude this part of the quest, then follow the quest instructions to its end.

All the best with the rest of your travels in Infinity Nikki! If you need more help, check out our pages on how to get essence, how to ride a Sky Monarch, and how to get Socko.