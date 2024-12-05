Skip to main content

All outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them

How to get every outfit set for Nikki.

Collage of Nikki from Infinity Nikki in various outfits.
Image credit: Infold Games
Even though Infinity Nikki is more than just a dress up game, there are still thousands of outfit pieces to collect and style Nikki with.

You need the best of these clothing pieces if you want an easier time winning fashion battles, but for the most part, getting outfits in Infinity Nikki is more about how you'd like your Nikki to look while exploring Miraland.

To help you pick your exploration, or catwalk, style of choice, we've listed all outfits in Infinity Nikki below, including pictures, their stats, abilities, Evolution potential, and how to get all outfits.

Keep in mind that we've only listed complete outfit sets included in the Compendium, not the thousands of individual pieces of clothing and accessories available in the game.

Another caveat around outfits worth mentioning is that unless you get an outfit piece by pulling on Banners, most of the time, you're actually receiving an outfit's sketch. So you have to craft all of the outfit pieces once you've acquired its sketch to actually unlock the ability for Nikki to wear that clothing.

On this page:

All 5-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 5-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Type Stats (After Glow-Up) Ability Evolution
Flutter Storm
Nikki wearing the Flutter Storm outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the Butterfly Dream limited-time Banner. Sexy Elegant - 7793
Sweet - 2080
Cool - 2298
Fresh - 2131
Sexy - 15,745		 None Yes (three times)
Blooming Dreams
Nikki wearing the Blooming Dreams outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the Blooming Fantasy limited-time Banner. Sweet Elegant - 2087
Sweet - 16,346
Cool - 2279
Fresh - 8207
Sexy - 2193		 Floating Yes (three times)
Blossoming Stars
Nikki wearing the Blossoming Stars outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Fresh Elegant - 7792
Sweet - 2198
Cool - 1963
Fresh - 15,666
Sexy - 2446		 None Yes (three times)
Whispers of Waves
Nikki wearing the Whispers of Waves outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Sexy Elegant - 2149
Sweet - 2149
Cool - 2328
Fresh - 7803
Sexy - 15,634		 None Yes (three times)
Fairytale Swan
Nikki wearing the Fairytale Swan outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Elegant Elegant - 15,852
Sweet - 2392
Cool - 2105
Fresh - 1808
Sexy - 7910		 None Yes (three times)
Crystal Poems
Nikki wearing the Crystal Poems outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Sweet Elegant - 2291
Sweet - 16,490
Cool - 2396
Fresh - 8152
Sexy - 2310		 Purification Yes (three times)
Wishful Aurosa
Nikki wearing the Wishfful Aurosa outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 8 - 'Wishful Aurosa', then craft. Elegant Elegant - 13,699
Sweet - 6854
Cool - 2206
Fresh - 1802
Sexy - 2242		 None Yes (three times)

All 4-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 4-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Type Stats (Affter Glow-Up) Ability Evolution
Flowing Colors
Flowing Colors
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the Butterfly Dream limited-time Banner. Fresh Elegant - 1814
Sweet - 6086
Cool - 1808
Fresh - 12045
Sexy - 1702		 Whimsicality Yes (once)
Moment Capturer
Nikki wearing the Moment Capturer outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the Blooming Fantasy limited-time Banner. Cool Elegant - 1535
Sweet - 6446
Cool - 12,925
Fresh - 1952
Sexy - 1857		 None Yes (once)
Scaly Dream
Nikki wearing the Scaly Dream outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Clothing' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 5976
Sweet - 1510
Cool - 12,169
Fresh - 1640
Sexy - 1764		 None Yes (once)
Moonlight Oath
Nikki wearing the Moonlight Oath outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Clothing' tab (not always available). Elegant Elegant - 16,503
Sweet - 2335
Cool - 2287
Fresh - 2292
Sexy - 2119		 None Yes (once)
Starlit Celebration
Nikki wearing the Starlit Celebration outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Take part in the 'Heartfelt Wish' event. Sweet Elegant - 1529
Sweet - 10,246
Cool - 1442
Fresh - 5020
Sexy - 1219		 None Yes (once)
Far and Away
Nikki wearing the Far and Away outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pre-registration reward. Sweet Elegant - 4877
Sweet - 9670
Cool - 1307
Fresh - 1293
Sexy - 1286		 None Yes (once)
Bubbly Voyage
Nikki wearing the Bubbly Voyage outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to the Prologue - 'Embark on an Unknown Journey', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 1273
Sweet - 9496
Cool - 1436
Fresh - 4777
Sexy - 1466		 Floating Yes (once)
Wind of Purity
Nikki wearing the Wind of Purity outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to the Prologue - 'Embark on an Unknown Journey', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Elegant Elegant - 9318
Sweet - 1385
Cool - 1287
Fresh - 4646
Sexy - 1440		 Purification Yes (once)
Bye-Bye Dust
Nikki wearing the Bye-Bye Dust outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Land of Wishes', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 4298
Sweet - 8646
Cool - 1176
Fresh - 1180
Sexy - 1076		 Animal Grooming Yes (once)
Afternoon Shine
Nikki wearing the Afternoon Shine outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Accident at the Clothing Store', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 1293
Sweet - 9161
Cool - 4549
Fresh - 1105
Sexy - 1304		 Bug Catching Yes (once)
Rippling Serenity
Nikki wearing the Rippling Serenity outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Unexplained Coma Incidents', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Cool Elegant - 1355
Sweet - 4108
Cool - 10,363
Fresh - 1429
Sexy - 1528		 Fishing Yes (once)
Fully Charged
Nikki wearing the Fully Charged outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Power Outage Rescue', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Cool Elegant - 1361
Sweet - 1261
Cool - 9452
Fresh - 4833
Sexy - 1490		 Electrician Yes (once)
Floral Memory
Nikki wearing the Floral Memory outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 3 - 'Wish Collector's Crisis', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Fresh Elegant - 4820
Sweet - 1336
Cool - 1329
Fresh - 9527
Sexy - 1430		 Floral Gliding Yes (once)
Symphony of Strings
Nikki wearing the Symphony of Strings outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 4 - 'Attention! Faewish Sprite Spotted', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 4734
Sweet - 9142
Cool - 1299
Fresh - 1170
Sexy - 1068		 Violinist Yes (once)
Starlet Burst
Nikki wearing the Starlet Burst outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 6 - 'Mysterious Wishing Woods', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 1174
Sweet - 9656
Cool - 1442
Fresh - 1405
Sexy - 4746		 Shrinking Yes (once)
Shark Mirage
Nikki wearing the Shark Mirage outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Cool Elegant - 1485
Sweet - 1758
Cool - 11,752
Fresh - 5826
Sexy - 1820		 Fishing Yes (once)
Forest's Fluttering
Nikki wearing the Forest's Fluttering outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Fresh Elegant - 1939
Sweet - 1964
Cool - 6720
Fresh - 13,596
Sexy - 1752		 Bug Catching Yes (once)
Breezy Tea Time
Nikki wearing the Breezy Tea Time outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Elegant Elegant - 11,653
Sweet - 1621
Cool - 1814
Fresh - 1522
Sexy - 5992		 Animal Grooming Yes (once)
Sweet Jazz Nights
Nikki wearing the Sweet Jazz outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Sweet Elegant - 5844
Sweet - 11,876
Cool - 1695
Fresh - 1695
Sexy - 1497		 None Yes (once)
Rebirth Wish
Nikki wearing the Rebirth Wish outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach Level 8 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration. Sweet Elegant - 6140
Sweet - 12,305
Cool - 1571
Fresh - 1738
Sexy - 1689		 None Yes (once)
Hometown Breeze
Nikki wearing the Hometown Breeze outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach Level 16 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration. Fresh Elegant - 1727
Sweet - 5794
Cool - 1825
Fresh - 11,659
Sexy - 1603		 None Yes (once)
Starwish Echoes
Nikki wearing the Starwish Echoes outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Reach Level 23 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration. Sexy Elegant - 1541
Sweet - 1547
Cool - 1552
Fresh - 5607
Sexy - 11,108		 None Yes (once)

All 3-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 3-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Type Stats (After Glow-Up) Ability Evolution
Bibcoon Realm
Nikki wearing the Bibcoon Realm outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Sexy Elegant - 1342
Sweet - 4846
Cool - 1276
Fresh - 1298
Sexy - 9813		 None No
Bright Days
Nikki wearing the Bright Days outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Fresh Elegant - 1219
Sweet - 1200
Cool - 1318
Fresh - 8478
Sexy - 4231		 None No
Quirky Idea
Nikki wearing the Quirky Idea outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 1541
Sweet - 4920
Cool - 9732
Fresh - 1249
Sexy - 1158		 None No
Sweet Honey
Nikki wearing the Sweet Honey outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Elegant Elegant - 7895
Sweet - 1037
Cool - 1348
Fresh - 4045
Sexy - 1200		 None No
Monster Girl
Nikki wearing the Monster Girl outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 1337
Sweet - 1306
Cool - 9050
Fresh - 1199
Sexy - 4493		 None No
Cozy Adventure
Nikki wearing the Cozy Adventure outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 1338
Sweet - 1175
Cool - 9656
Fresh - 4864
Sexy - 1280		 None No
First Love
Nikki wearing the First Love outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Sexy Elegant - 1169
Sweet - 4280
Cool - 1367
Fresh - 1237
Sexy - 8546		 None No
Whimsical Picnic
Nikki wearing the Whimsical Picnic outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Elegant Elegant - 9236
Sweet - 1200
Cool - 1366
Fresh - 4629
Sexy - 1244		 None No
Refined Grace
Nikki wearing the Refined Grace outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Defeat the Sovereign of Cool in a fashion battle. Cool Elegant - 1429
Sweet - 1312
Cool - 9884
Fresh - 1297
Sexy - 1287		 None No
Departing Blossom
Nikki wearing the Departing Blossom outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh in a fashion battle. Fresh Elegant - 3866
Sweet - 994
Cool - 1175
Fresh - 7647
Sexy - 1219		 None No
Searching for Dreams
Nikki wearing the Searching for Dreams outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy in a fashion battle. Sexy Elegant - 1001
Sweet - 4230
Cool - 1087
Fresh - 963
Sexy - 8236		 None No
A Beautiful Day
Nikki wearing the A Beautiful Day outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant in a fashion battle. Elegant Elegant - 7313
Sweet - 3631
Cool - 883
Fresh - 1143
Sexy - 995		 None No
Chic Elegance
Nikki wearing the Chic Elegance outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Scattered in chests found all around the world. Elegant Elegant - 9596
Sweet - 1431
Cool - 4803
Fresh - 1281
Sexy - 1214		 None No
Carnival Ode
Nikki wearing the Carnival Ode outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Scattered in chests found all around the world. Cool Elegant - 1014
Sweet - 1019
Cool - 7624
Fresh - 1138
Sexy - 3791		 None No
Scarlet Dream
Nikki wearing the Scarlet Dream outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Scattered in chests found all around the world. Sweet Elegant - 913
Sweet - 7566
Cool - 1274
Fresh - 1018
Sexy - 3822		 None No
School Days
Nikki wearing the School Days outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 World travel mementos. (We'll update this page when we know what this means exactly). Sweet Elegant - 1124
Sweet - 7777
Cool - 1051
Fresh - 3908
Sexy - 1051		 None No
Guard's Resolve
Nikki wearing the A Guard's Resolve outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games
 Complete the main story up to Chapter 2 - 'The Truth is Close'. Cool Elegant - 956
Sweet - 1063
Cool - 7052
Fresh - 3655
Sexy - 920		 None No

Hope you have fun styling your Nikki!

