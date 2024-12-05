All outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them
How to get every outfit set for Nikki.
Even though Infinity Nikki is more than just a dress up game, there are still thousands of outfit pieces to collect and style Nikki with.
You need the best of these clothing pieces if you want an easier time winning fashion battles, but for the most part, getting outfits in Infinity Nikki is more about how you'd like your Nikki to look while exploring Miraland.
To help you pick your exploration, or catwalk, style of choice, we've listed all outfits in Infinity Nikki below, including pictures, their stats, abilities, Evolution potential, and how to get all outfits.
Keep in mind that we've only listed complete outfit sets included in the Compendium, not the thousands of individual pieces of clothing and accessories available in the game.
Another caveat around outfits worth mentioning is that unless you get an outfit piece by pulling on Banners, most of the time, you're actually receiving an outfit's sketch. So you have to craft all of the outfit pieces once you've acquired its sketch to actually unlock the ability for Nikki to wear that clothing.
On this page:
All 5-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here's all 5-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
|Outfit
|How to get
|Type
|Stats (After Glow-Up)
|Ability
|Evolution
|Flutter Storm
|Pull on the Butterfly Dream limited-time Banner.
|Sexy
|Elegant - 7793
Sweet - 2080
Cool - 2298
Fresh - 2131
Sexy - 15,745
|None
|Yes (three times)
|Blooming Dreams
|Pull on the Blooming Fantasy limited-time Banner.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 2087
Sweet - 16,346
Cool - 2279
Fresh - 8207
Sexy - 2193
|Floating
|Yes (three times)
|Blossoming Stars
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Fresh
|Elegant - 7792
Sweet - 2198
Cool - 1963
Fresh - 15,666
Sexy - 2446
|None
|Yes (three times)
|Whispers of Waves
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Sexy
|Elegant - 2149
Sweet - 2149
Cool - 2328
Fresh - 7803
Sexy - 15,634
|None
|Yes (three times)
|Fairytale Swan
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Elegant
|Elegant - 15,852
Sweet - 2392
Cool - 2105
Fresh - 1808
Sexy - 7910
|None
|Yes (three times)
|Crystal Poems
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 2291
Sweet - 16,490
Cool - 2396
Fresh - 8152
Sexy - 2310
|Purification
|Yes (three times)
|Wishful Aurosa
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 8 - 'Wishful Aurosa', then craft.
|Elegant
|Elegant - 13,699
Sweet - 6854
Cool - 2206
Fresh - 1802
Sexy - 2242
|None
|Yes (three times)
All 4-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here's all 4-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
|Outfit
|How to get
|Type
|Stats (Affter Glow-Up)
|Ability
|Evolution
|Flowing Colors
|Pull on the Butterfly Dream limited-time Banner.
|Fresh
|Elegant - 1814
Sweet - 6086
Cool - 1808
Fresh - 12045
Sexy - 1702
|Whimsicality
|Yes (once)
|Moment Capturer
|Pull on the Blooming Fantasy limited-time Banner.
|Cool
|Elegant - 1535
Sweet - 6446
Cool - 12,925
Fresh - 1952
Sexy - 1857
|None
|Yes (once)
|Scaly Dream
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Clothing' tab (not always available).
|Cool
|Elegant - 5976
Sweet - 1510
Cool - 12,169
Fresh - 1640
Sexy - 1764
|None
|Yes (once)
|Moonlight Oath
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Clothing' tab (not always available).
|Elegant
|Elegant - 16,503
Sweet - 2335
Cool - 2287
Fresh - 2292
Sexy - 2119
|None
|Yes (once)
|Starlit Celebration
|Take part in the 'Heartfelt Wish' event.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 1529
Sweet - 10,246
Cool - 1442
Fresh - 5020
Sexy - 1219
|None
|Yes (once)
|Far and Away
|Pre-registration reward.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 4877
Sweet - 9670
Cool - 1307
Fresh - 1293
Sexy - 1286
|None
|Yes (once)
|Bubbly Voyage
|Complete the main story up to the Prologue - 'Embark on an Unknown Journey', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 1273
Sweet - 9496
Cool - 1436
Fresh - 4777
Sexy - 1466
|Floating
|Yes (once)
|Wind of Purity
|Complete the main story up to the Prologue - 'Embark on an Unknown Journey', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Elegant
|Elegant - 9318
Sweet - 1385
Cool - 1287
Fresh - 4646
Sexy - 1440
|Purification
|Yes (once)
|Bye-Bye Dust
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Land of Wishes', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 4298
Sweet - 8646
Cool - 1176
Fresh - 1180
Sexy - 1076
|Animal Grooming
|Yes (once)
|Afternoon Shine
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Accident at the Clothing Store', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 1293
Sweet - 9161
Cool - 4549
Fresh - 1105
Sexy - 1304
|Bug Catching
|Yes (once)
|Rippling Serenity
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Unexplained Coma Incidents', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Cool
|Elegant - 1355
Sweet - 4108
Cool - 10,363
Fresh - 1429
Sexy - 1528
|Fishing
|Yes (once)
|Fully Charged
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Power Outage Rescue', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Cool
|Elegant - 1361
Sweet - 1261
Cool - 9452
Fresh - 4833
Sexy - 1490
|Electrician
|Yes (once)
|Floral Memory
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 3 - 'Wish Collector's Crisis', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Fresh
|Elegant - 4820
Sweet - 1336
Cool - 1329
Fresh - 9527
Sexy - 1430
|Floral Gliding
|Yes (once)
|Symphony of Strings
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 4 - 'Attention! Faewish Sprite Spotted', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 4734
Sweet - 9142
Cool - 1299
Fresh - 1170
Sexy - 1068
|Violinist
|Yes (once)
|Starlet Burst
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 6 - 'Mysterious Wishing Woods', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 1174
Sweet - 9656
Cool - 1442
Fresh - 1405
Sexy - 4746
|Shrinking
|Yes (once)
|Shark Mirage
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Cool
|Elegant - 1485
Sweet - 1758
Cool - 11,752
Fresh - 5826
Sexy - 1820
|Fishing
|Yes (once)
|Forest's Fluttering
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Fresh
|Elegant - 1939
Sweet - 1964
Cool - 6720
Fresh - 13,596
Sexy - 1752
|Bug Catching
|Yes (once)
|Breezy Tea Time
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Elegant
|Elegant - 11,653
Sweet - 1621
Cool - 1814
Fresh - 1522
Sexy - 5992
|Animal Grooming
|Yes (once)
|Sweet Jazz Nights
|Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 5844
Sweet - 11,876
Cool - 1695
Fresh - 1695
Sexy - 1497
|None
|Yes (once)
|Rebirth Wish
|Reach Level 8 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 6140
Sweet - 12,305
Cool - 1571
Fresh - 1738
Sexy - 1689
|None
|Yes (once)
|Hometown Breeze
|Reach Level 16 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration.
|Fresh
|Elegant - 1727
Sweet - 5794
Cool - 1825
Fresh - 11,659
Sexy - 1603
|None
|Yes (once)
|Starwish Echoes
|Reach Level 23 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration.
|Sexy
|Elegant - 1541
Sweet - 1547
Cool - 1552
Fresh - 5607
Sexy - 11,108
|None
|Yes (once)
All 3-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki
Here's all 3-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
|Outfit
|How to get
|Type
|Stats (After Glow-Up)
|Ability
|Evolution
|Bibcoon Realm
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Sexy
|Elegant - 1342
Sweet - 4846
Cool - 1276
Fresh - 1298
Sexy - 9813
|None
|No
|Bright Days
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Fresh
|Elegant - 1219
Sweet - 1200
Cool - 1318
Fresh - 8478
Sexy - 4231
|None
|No
|Quirky Idea
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Cool
|Elegant - 1541
Sweet - 4920
Cool - 9732
Fresh - 1249
Sexy - 1158
|None
|No
|Sweet Honey
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Elegant
|Elegant - 7895
Sweet - 1037
Cool - 1348
Fresh - 4045
Sexy - 1200
|None
|No
|Monster Girl
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Cool
|Elegant - 1337
Sweet - 1306
Cool - 9050
Fresh - 1199
Sexy - 4493
|None
|No
|Cozy Adventure
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Cool
|Elegant - 1338
Sweet - 1175
Cool - 9656
Fresh - 4864
Sexy - 1280
|None
|No
|First Love
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Sexy
|Elegant - 1169
Sweet - 4280
Cool - 1367
Fresh - 1237
Sexy - 8546
|None
|No
|Whimsical Picnic
|Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available).
|Elegant
|Elegant - 9236
Sweet - 1200
Cool - 1366
Fresh - 4629
Sexy - 1244
|None
|No
|Refined Grace
|Defeat the Sovereign of Cool in a fashion battle.
|Cool
|Elegant - 1429
Sweet - 1312
Cool - 9884
Fresh - 1297
Sexy - 1287
|None
|No
|Departing Blossom
|Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh in a fashion battle.
|Fresh
|Elegant - 3866
Sweet - 994
Cool - 1175
Fresh - 7647
Sexy - 1219
|None
|No
|Searching for Dreams
|Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy in a fashion battle.
|Sexy
|Elegant - 1001
Sweet - 4230
Cool - 1087
Fresh - 963
Sexy - 8236
|None
|No
|A Beautiful Day
|Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant in a fashion battle.
|Elegant
|Elegant - 7313
Sweet - 3631
Cool - 883
Fresh - 1143
Sexy - 995
|None
|No
|Chic Elegance
|Scattered in chests found all around the world.
|Elegant
|Elegant - 9596
Sweet - 1431
Cool - 4803
Fresh - 1281
Sexy - 1214
|None
|No
|Carnival Ode
|Scattered in chests found all around the world.
|Cool
|Elegant - 1014
Sweet - 1019
Cool - 7624
Fresh - 1138
Sexy - 3791
|None
|No
|Scarlet Dream
|Scattered in chests found all around the world.
|Sweet
|Elegant - 913
Sweet - 7566
Cool - 1274
Fresh - 1018
Sexy - 3822
|None
|No
|School Days
|World travel mementos. (We'll update this page when we know what this means exactly).
|Sweet
|Elegant - 1124
Sweet - 7777
Cool - 1051
Fresh - 3908
Sexy - 1051
|None
|No
|Guard's Resolve
|Complete the main story up to Chapter 2 - 'The Truth is Close'.
|Cool
|Elegant - 956
Sweet - 1063
Cool - 7052
Fresh - 3655
Sexy - 920
|None
|No
Hope you have fun styling your Nikki!