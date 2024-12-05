All outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them

Even though Infinity Nikki is more than just a dress up game, there are still thousands of outfit pieces to collect and style Nikki with.

You need the best of these clothing pieces if you want an easier time winning fashion battles, but for the most part, getting outfits in Infinity Nikki is more about how you'd like your Nikki to look while exploring Miraland.

To help you pick your exploration, or catwalk, style of choice, we've listed all outfits in Infinity Nikki below, including pictures, their stats, abilities, Evolution potential, and how to get all outfits.

Keep in mind that we've only listed complete outfit sets included in the Compendium, not the thousands of individual pieces of clothing and accessories available in the game.

Another caveat around outfits worth mentioning is that unless you get an outfit piece by pulling on Banners, most of the time, you're actually receiving an outfit's sketch. So you have to craft all of the outfit pieces once you've acquired its sketch to actually unlock the ability for Nikki to wear that clothing.

On this page:

All 5-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 5-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Type Stats (After Glow-Up) Ability Evolution Flutter Storm Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the Butterfly Dream limited-time Banner. Sexy Elegant - 7793

Sweet - 2080

Cool - 2298

Fresh - 2131

Sexy - 15,745 None Yes (three times) Blooming Dreams Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the Blooming Fantasy limited-time Banner. Sweet Elegant - 2087

Sweet - 16,346

Cool - 2279

Fresh - 8207

Sexy - 2193 Floating Yes (three times) Blossoming Stars Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Fresh Elegant - 7792

Sweet - 2198

Cool - 1963

Fresh - 15,666

Sexy - 2446 None Yes (three times) Whispers of Waves Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Sexy Elegant - 2149

Sweet - 2149

Cool - 2328

Fresh - 7803

Sexy - 15,634 None Yes (three times) Fairytale Swan Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Elegant Elegant - 15,852

Sweet - 2392

Cool - 2105

Fresh - 1808

Sexy - 7910 None Yes (three times) Crystal Poems Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Sweet Elegant - 2291

Sweet - 16,490

Cool - 2396

Fresh - 8152

Sexy - 2310 Purification Yes (three times) Wishful Aurosa Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 8 - 'Wishful Aurosa', then craft. Elegant Elegant - 13,699

Sweet - 6854

Cool - 2206

Fresh - 1802

Sexy - 2242 None Yes (three times)

All 4-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 4-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Type Stats (Affter Glow-Up) Ability Evolution Flowing Colors Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the Butterfly Dream limited-time Banner. Fresh Elegant - 1814

Sweet - 6086

Cool - 1808

Fresh - 12045

Sexy - 1702 Whimsicality Yes (once) Moment Capturer Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the Blooming Fantasy limited-time Banner. Cool Elegant - 1535

Sweet - 6446

Cool - 12,925

Fresh - 1952

Sexy - 1857 None Yes (once) Scaly Dream Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Clothing' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 5976

Sweet - 1510

Cool - 12,169

Fresh - 1640

Sexy - 1764 None Yes (once) Moonlight Oath Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Clothing' tab (not always available). Elegant Elegant - 16,503

Sweet - 2335

Cool - 2287

Fresh - 2292

Sexy - 2119 None Yes (once) Starlit Celebration Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Take part in the 'Heartfelt Wish' event. Sweet Elegant - 1529

Sweet - 10,246

Cool - 1442

Fresh - 5020

Sexy - 1219 None Yes (once) Far and Away Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pre-registration reward. Sweet Elegant - 4877

Sweet - 9670

Cool - 1307

Fresh - 1293

Sexy - 1286 None Yes (once) Bubbly Voyage Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to the Prologue - 'Embark on an Unknown Journey', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 1273

Sweet - 9496

Cool - 1436

Fresh - 4777

Sexy - 1466 Floating Yes (once) Wind of Purity Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to the Prologue - 'Embark on an Unknown Journey', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Elegant Elegant - 9318

Sweet - 1385

Cool - 1287

Fresh - 4646

Sexy - 1440 Purification Yes (once) Bye-Bye Dust Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Land of Wishes', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 4298

Sweet - 8646

Cool - 1176

Fresh - 1180

Sexy - 1076 Animal Grooming Yes (once) Afternoon Shine Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Accident at the Clothing Store', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 1293

Sweet - 9161

Cool - 4549

Fresh - 1105

Sexy - 1304 Bug Catching Yes (once) Rippling Serenity Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Unexplained Coma Incidents', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Cool Elegant - 1355

Sweet - 4108

Cool - 10,363

Fresh - 1429

Sexy - 1528 Fishing Yes (once) Fully Charged Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 1 - 'Power Outage Rescue', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Cool Elegant - 1361

Sweet - 1261

Cool - 9452

Fresh - 4833

Sexy - 1490 Electrician Yes (once) Floral Memory Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 3 - 'Wish Collector's Crisis', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Fresh Elegant - 4820

Sweet - 1336

Cool - 1329

Fresh - 9527

Sexy - 1430 Floral Gliding Yes (once) Symphony of Strings Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 4 - 'Attention! Faewish Sprite Spotted', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 4734

Sweet - 9142

Cool - 1299

Fresh - 1170

Sexy - 1068 Violinist Yes (once) Starlet Burst Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 6 - 'Mysterious Wishing Woods', then unlock in the Heart of Infinity and craft. Sweet Elegant - 1174

Sweet - 9656

Cool - 1442

Fresh - 1405

Sexy - 4746 Shrinking Yes (once) Shark Mirage Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Cool Elegant - 1485

Sweet - 1758

Cool - 11,752

Fresh - 5826

Sexy - 1820 Fishing Yes (once) Forest's Fluttering Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Fresh Elegant - 1939

Sweet - 1964

Cool - 6720

Fresh - 13,596

Sexy - 1752 Bug Catching Yes (once) Breezy Tea Time Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Elegant Elegant - 11,653

Sweet - 1621

Cool - 1814

Fresh - 1522

Sexy - 5992 Animal Grooming Yes (once) Sweet Jazz Nights Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Pull on the permanent Distant Sea Banner. Sweet Elegant - 5844

Sweet - 11,876

Cool - 1695

Fresh - 1695

Sexy - 1497 None Yes (once) Rebirth Wish Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach Level 8 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration. Sweet Elegant - 6140

Sweet - 12,305

Cool - 1571

Fresh - 1738

Sexy - 1689 None Yes (once) Hometown Breeze Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach Level 16 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration. Fresh Elegant - 1727

Sweet - 5794

Cool - 1825

Fresh - 11,659

Sexy - 1603 None Yes (once) Starwish Echoes Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Reach Level 23 with Kilo the Cadenceborn by giving them Dews of Inspiration. Sexy Elegant - 1541

Sweet - 1547

Cool - 1552

Fresh - 5607

Sexy - 11,108 None Yes (once)

All 3-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki

Here's all 3-Star outfits in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:

Outfit How to get Type Stats (After Glow-Up) Ability Evolution Bibcoon Realm Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Sexy Elegant - 1342

Sweet - 4846

Cool - 1276

Fresh - 1298

Sexy - 9813 None No Bright Days Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Fresh Elegant - 1219

Sweet - 1200

Cool - 1318

Fresh - 8478

Sexy - 4231 None No Quirky Idea Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 1541

Sweet - 4920

Cool - 9732

Fresh - 1249

Sexy - 1158 None No Sweet Honey Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Elegant Elegant - 7895

Sweet - 1037

Cool - 1348

Fresh - 4045

Sexy - 1200 None No Monster Girl Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 1337

Sweet - 1306

Cool - 9050

Fresh - 1199

Sexy - 4493 None No Cozy Adventure Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Cool Elegant - 1338

Sweet - 1175

Cool - 9656

Fresh - 4864

Sexy - 1280 None No First Love Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Sexy Elegant - 1169

Sweet - 4280

Cool - 1367

Fresh - 1237

Sexy - 8546 None No Whimsical Picnic Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Purchase in the Store with Stellarite from the 'Pear-Pal Selected' tab (not always available). Elegant Elegant - 9236

Sweet - 1200

Cool - 1366

Fresh - 4629

Sexy - 1244 None No Refined Grace Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Defeat the Sovereign of Cool in a fashion battle. Cool Elegant - 1429

Sweet - 1312

Cool - 9884

Fresh - 1297

Sexy - 1287 None No Departing Blossom Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Defeat the Sovereign of Fresh in a fashion battle. Fresh Elegant - 3866

Sweet - 994

Cool - 1175

Fresh - 7647

Sexy - 1219 None No Searching for Dreams Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Defeat the Sovereign of Sexy in a fashion battle. Sexy Elegant - 1001

Sweet - 4230

Cool - 1087

Fresh - 963

Sexy - 8236 None No A Beautiful Day Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Defeat the Sovereign of Elegant in a fashion battle. Elegant Elegant - 7313

Sweet - 3631

Cool - 883

Fresh - 1143

Sexy - 995 None No Chic Elegance Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Scattered in chests found all around the world. Elegant Elegant - 9596

Sweet - 1431

Cool - 4803

Fresh - 1281

Sexy - 1214 None No Carnival Ode Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Scattered in chests found all around the world. Cool Elegant - 1014

Sweet - 1019

Cool - 7624

Fresh - 1138

Sexy - 3791 None No Scarlet Dream Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Scattered in chests found all around the world. Sweet Elegant - 913

Sweet - 7566

Cool - 1274

Fresh - 1018

Sexy - 3822 None No School Days Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games World travel mementos. (We'll update this page when we know what this means exactly). Sweet Elegant - 1124

Sweet - 7777

Cool - 1051

Fresh - 3908

Sexy - 1051 None No Guard's Resolve Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games Complete the main story up to Chapter 2 - 'The Truth is Close'. Cool Elegant - 956

Sweet - 1063

Cool - 7052

Fresh - 3655

Sexy - 920 None No

Hope you have fun styling your Nikki!