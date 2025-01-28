All Firework Isle Cave locations in Infinity Nikki

All Caves on Fireworks Isles have a secret door that leads to lots of chests and a lore document in Infinity Nikki.

This makes the Caves worth exploring even if you're not interested in new Whim Fragrances, or finding new minibosses like the Grudge Bag. However, do keep in mind that these extra Cave doors are sealed until you find the three corresponding Firework loactions on the island first.

To help you get rewards like Diamonds as soon as possible in Infinity Nikki, we've got all Firework Isles Cave locations in Infinity Nikki listed below - with map pictures!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Firework Isles Cave locations in Infinity Nikki

There are four Caves to find on the Firework Isles. We've got more pictures and details below, but at a glance, here's a map of all Firework Isles Cave locations in Infinity Nikki:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Cave 1 is Gloomy Cavern, Cave 2 is Waterfall Cavern, Cave 3 is Songbreeze Cavern, and Cave 4 is Behind-the-Mountain Cavern.

Gloomy Cavern location in Infinity Nikki

Gloomy Cavern is near the northern tip of the largest island of Firework Isles, just north of the 'Entrance to Gloomy Cavern' Warp Spire. You will naturally come here as part of 'The Wonderful Journey' Exclusive Quest, so if you just want the Firework location for this door to progress with this quest, check out our page on how to open the gate to Gloomy Cavern.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Waterfall Cavern location in Infinity Nikki

Waterfall Cavern is located behind the waterfall right in the middle of Firework Isles - on the ground floor. Specifically, it is between the Songbreeze Highland and Sparkheart Island areas.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Songbreeze Cavern location in Infinity Nikki

Songbreeze Cavern is found in the northwestern part of Firework Isles, on the base of the Songbreeze Highland mountain near the river, just north of the 'Songbreeze Island Hillside' Warp Spire.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Behind-the-Mountain Cavern location in Infinity Nikki

Behind-the-Mountain Cavern is found near the shore on the northwestern side of Firework Isles, northwest of Songbreeze Cavern, and directly west of the 'Fireworks Peak' Warp Spire.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Infold Games

Remember, to open the door found in all of these Caves, you need to find the corresponding Firework locations on Firework Isles.

Enjoy your rewards!