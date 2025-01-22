Infinity Nikki 1.2 release date and time
When will Infinity Nikki have maintenance time?
The Infinity Nikki 1.2 release time is drawing closer with every passing second. Yet, before Nikki can try on some new outfits, she needs to experience some maintenance time.
It's not a surprising revelation that she needs to have a little break though as Infinity Nikki 1.2 promises to bring a range of new events, game improvements and, yes, clothes. Just make sure you know when Infinity Nikki will be experiencing downtime
So look below to learn when the Infinity Nikki 1.2 release date and time is, along with taking a look at what's coming in Infinity Nikki 1.2.
On this page:
Infinity Nikki 1.2 release date and time
Infinity Nikki 1.2 is being released on Friday 24th January, but, before you enjoy some new fun in Miraland, Nikki's going away for some maintenance. Thanks to the existence of timezones, the exact start and end time for this maintenance period differs depending on where you live. Yet, once it's over, you can return to Miraland.
Here's when the Infinity Nikki 1.2 maintenance time is starting and ending:
- UTC-7 - 10:50am on Thursday 23rd January to 8pm on Thursday 23rd January
- UK - 5:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 3am on Friday 24th January (GMT)
- Europe - 6:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 4am on Friday 24th January (CET)
- East Coast US - 12:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 10pm on Thursday 23rd January (EST)
- West Coast US - 9:50am on Thursday 23rd January to 7pm on Thursday 23rd January (PST)
If your region isn't listed above, then we recommend using this timezone convertor to check the maintenance time for your specific region.
Nikki is a generous woman though and in thanks for our patience every player will receive 500 Diamonds and one Resonite Crystal after the maintenance period. Just remember to collect them from your in-game mail.
Though this does leave us with a question - what does Infinity Nikki 1.2 bring?
What's coming in Infinity Nikki 1.2?
Even though Infinity Nikki 1.2 begins with maintenance time, it's packed full with new content for you to enjoy! Let's begin with the most important thing in Miraland - the new outfits!
Infinity Nikki 1.2 brings two new 5-Star banners, Skyward Bouquets and Fireworks Prelude. Each banner brings a new fancy dress and 4-Star outfit to the game. Both 5-Star banners will run from Friday 24th January to Tuesday 25th February.
Later on in 1.2, two 4-Star banners will arrive to offer the Breezy Melodies and Blossom Silhouettes outfits. While the release date for banners are yet to be confirmed, they will most likely run towards the end of the 1.2 in a similar manner to Ribbon Reverie and Starlit Wishfin.
These aren't the only new outfits you'll be able to collect though! Infinity Nikki 1.2 offers you the chance to snap up some free outfits as well. Two 4-Star outfits, Endless Longing and a new Ability Outfit called Fiery Glow, will be available by partaking in the in-game events. (Don't worry, I'll get to those.) You'll also be able to earn three 3-Star Outfits from the new Heartfelt Gifts: Pink Bunny, Sunlit Grasspom and Radiant Night, which can be evolved.
Finally, if you fancy parting with cash, there will be new outfits available for purchase in the in-game store. This includes the 4-Star New Year's Dawn outfit. If you'd like to take a look at these pay-to-play outfits, along with the others we mentioned above, visit our Infinity Nikki 1.2 outfit guide.
Now onto the events! So far four events have been announced for Infinity Nikki 1.2. These are:
- Carnival of Fireworks - includes the new region, Firework Isles
- New Bloom Festival
- New Horizons Day
- The Return of Sovereigns
Be it visiting the Fireworks Isles, celebrating the New Bloom Festival in Florawish or battling both the Sovereign of Cool and Sovereign of Elegant again, there's a lot of event-based fun awaiting you in Infinity Nikki 1.2. Not to forget about the new Realm of Eureka challenges which will be arriving either.
Finally, Infinity Nikki 1.2 includes a variety of patches and optimization fixes to improve gameplay. Some of these you might already know about, but our personal favourites include Whimcycles no longer being limited to Breezy Meadow, a compendium for Momo's clocks and improvements to the jump landing spots.
Hope you enjoy Infinity Nikki 1.2!