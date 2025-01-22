The Infinity Nikki 1.2 release time is drawing closer with every passing second. Yet, before Nikki can try on some new outfits, she needs to experience some maintenance time.

It's not a surprising revelation that she needs to have a little break though as Infinity Nikki 1.2 promises to bring a range of new events, game improvements and, yes, clothes. Just make sure you know when Infinity Nikki will be experiencing downtime

So look below to learn when the Infinity Nikki 1.2 release date and time is, along with taking a look at what's coming in Infinity Nikki 1.2.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Infinity Nikki 1.2 release date and time Infinity Nikki 1.2 is being released on Friday 24th January, but, before you enjoy some new fun in Miraland, Nikki's going away for some maintenance. Thanks to the existence of timezones, the exact start and end time for this maintenance period differs depending on where you live. Yet, once it's over, you can return to Miraland. Here's when the Infinity Nikki 1.2 maintenance time is starting and ending: UTC-7 - 10:50am on Thursday 23rd January to 8pm on Thursday 23rd January

10:50am on Thursday 23rd January to 8pm on Thursday 23rd January UK - 5:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 3am on Friday 24th January (GMT)

5:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 3am on Friday 24th January (GMT) Europe - 6:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 4am on Friday 24th January (CET)

6:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 4am on Friday 24th January (CET) East Coast US - 12:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 10pm on Thursday 23rd January (EST)

12:50pm on Thursday 23rd January to 10pm on Thursday 23rd January (EST) West Coast US - 9:50am on Thursday 23rd January to 7pm on Thursday 23rd January (PST) Image credit: Infold Games If your region isn't listed above, then we recommend using this timezone convertor to check the maintenance time for your specific region. Nikki is a generous woman though and in thanks for our patience every player will receive 500 Diamonds and one Resonite Crystal after the maintenance period. Just remember to collect them from your in-game mail. Though this does leave us with a question - what does Infinity Nikki 1.2 bring?