There are multiple outfits coming in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update. Some of the outfits can only be obtained through using Revelation Crystals in resonance banners.

While other outfits can be obtained through working through the 1.2 story in Infinity Nikki for free, or by visiting a specific in-game store to purchase the clothing items you want to wear. In this update, there are multiple ability outfits to get excited about!

Without further ado, here are all the Infinity Nikki 1.2 banners and outfits, as well as how to get them.

Infinity Nikki 1.2 Banners

Currently, there are two upcoming 1.2 banners to look forward to in Infinity Nikki, with each banner containing a 5-Star and 4-Star outfit. The Skyward Bouquets banner and Fireworks Prelude banner.

Though we don't know their official English names right now, there will be two more banners coming in 1.2 that both contain 4-Star outfits. These banners, however, are more likely to occur after the Skyward Bouquets and Fireworks Prelude have finished. While not officially confirmed, it's possible these banners will follow the trend set by the last 4-Star banners where you're promised a 4-Star item or higher every five pulls.

The teased upcoming 4-Star banners. | Image credit: Infold Games

Skyward Bouquets banner

Here are the two outfits available in the Skyward Bouquets banner:

Stardust Flare

The 5-Star outfit 'Stardust Flare' will be available in the Skyward Bouquets limited-time resonance banner. This outfit has the Sparklers: Whimsicality ability which leaves a string of Fireworks sparkling behind you wherever you go. It also comes with Treasure-Laden Gift Box which includes the Joyful Song of Fireworks and the Firework Call dance move, both of which can be used to add a little dazzle to your photos in photo mode.

Stardust Flare will be available once you've reached 160 Resonances in the Skyward Bouquets banner.

Image credit: Infold Games

Midnight Vigil

The 4-Star outfit 'Midnight Vigil' will also be available in the Skyward Bouquets limited-time resonance banner. This outfit's ability lets up to five Floof's that Nikki has groomed follow her in an orderly line with Momo proudly folowing too, they're like cute little soldiers at your side. However, only clean and groomed Floofs can do this.

Image credit: Infold Games

Fireworks Prelude banner

Here are the two outfits available in the Fireworks Prelude banner:

Dance Till Dawn

The 5-Star outfit 'Dance Till Dawn' will be available in the Fireworks Prelude limited-time resonance banner. This outfit has the Confetti: Gliding ability which is an upgrade on Nikki's gliding ability, letting confetti surround you as you glide if you're in Stonewoods or Firework Isles. It also comes with the Colourful Balloons outfit decoration.

Dance Till Dawn will be available once you've reached 160 Resonances in the Fireworks Prelude banner.

Image credit: Infold Games

Eternal Bond

The 4-Star outfit 'Eternal Bond' will be available in the Fireworks Prelude limited-time resonance banner. The outfit's ability lets you show off with a card-throwing performance where Nikki can strike multiple poses in quick succession.

Image credit: Infold Games

Infinity Nikki 1.2 Outfits

There are five outfits in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update outside of the limited-time resonance banners. These outfits can be obtained through other means in this update, which we're going to explain now.

4-Star outfits

There are four different 4-Star outfits you can get in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update, Endless Longing and Fiery Glow.

Endless Longing

You can get the 4-Star outfit 'Endless Longing' by completing certain tasks and challenges in the New Bloom Festival event in Infinity Nikki. This outfit lets Nikki play the Pipa instrument any time they feel like it, to add a little musicality to your adventures around Miraland.

Image credit: Infold Games

Fiery Glow

You can get the 4-Star outfit 'Fiery Glow' ability outfit sketch as part of the 1.2 storyline. This outfit will let Nikki collect Blastblooms which is a plant only found on Firework Isle. You can then mix the plant with other materials to create fireworks at a Fireworks Crafting Station. Once you've made the fireworks, place them down and use the outfit's ability to light them up, then watch them explode in a flurry of colour.

Image credit: Infold Games

New Year's Dawn

You can get the New Year's Dawn 4-Star outfit for Nikki from the New Bloom Market.

Image credit: Infold Games

New Bloom Blessings

You can get the New Bloom Blessings 4-Star outfit for Nikki by purchasing it for one Diamond if you have an active Monthly Gift purchase. It then costs one more Diamond to get it's evolution if you have the Gift purchase as well.

Image credit: Infold Games

Heartfelt Gifts store

There are three outfits you can get in the Heartfelt Gifts store for free in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update. You can find all three outfits, including their star rating, listed below. However, please note that the names may change.

Sunny Day Grass Velvet (3-Star)

Pink Velvet Bunny (3-Star)

Sparkling Night Court (4-Star)

Image credit: Infold Games

That's it for now!