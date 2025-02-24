Infinity Nikki 1.3 Outfits and Banners

The Infinity Nikki 1.3 adds eight brand new outfits, including four that you can get completely for free.

While there's only one Banner running at the start of version 1.3 in Infinity Nikki, featuring one new 5-Star and one new 4-Star outfit, with six other outfits to pick from, you certainly won't be lacking for outfit choices during this patch!

To help with your styling plans, we've detailed all Infinity Nikki 1.3 outfits below, as well as how to get them - which includes all 1.3 Banner outfits.

All Infinity Nikki 1.3 outfits

There are eight new outfits in version 1.3 of Infinity Nikki. You can jump ahead to see the Banner outfits, but for everything else, here's pictures and details on how to get all outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.3:

Dream Chaser

Dream Chaser is a 3-Star Cool outfit that you can claim for free as part of the 'In Search of Lost Dreams event' during version 1.3. This event lasts until 25th March, and you need to complete its event tasks to earn 'Dream's Turn' to unlock Dream Chaser.

The Perfectionist

The Perfectionist is a 3-Star outfit that you get completely for free as part of the 'Heartfelt Gifts' store. One outfit can be claimed for free per day from the 'Heartfelt Gifts' tab of the store, and you have until 25th March to claim The Perfectionist outfit.

Jade Dreams

Jade Dreams is another 3-Star outfit that you can claim for free in the 'Heartfelt Gifts' store. One outfit can be claimed for free per day from the 'Heartfelt Gifts' tab of the store, and you have until 25th March to claim the Jade Dreams outfit.

Dream in Glimpses

Dream in Glimpses is a 4-Star outfit that you can also claim for free in the 'Heartfelt Gifts' store. As Dream in Glimpses is a 4-Star outfit, you'll need to claim it twice to get its outfit evolution as well. Don't worry - this is also free!

One outfit (or evolution) can be claimed for free per day from the 'Heartfelt Gifts' tab of the store, and you have until 25th March to claim the Dream in Glimpses outfit and its evolution.

Golden Hour

Golden Hour is 3-Star outfit that you can purchase from the store, for a discounted price of 60 Stellarite during version 1.3.

Rosie Sweetheart

Rosie Sweetheart is 3-Star outfit that you can purchase from the store for 300 Stellarite during version 1.3.

Infinity Nikki 1.3 Banner outfits

There's only one Banner running at the start of version 1.3, Lingering Finale, and it features one new 5-Star outfit (Timeless Melody), and one new 4-Star outfit (Spectral Mist).

The Lingering Finale Banner starts on 26th February, and ends on 25th March (GMT). It follows the usual 5-Star Banner rules, with every 10 Resonances (pulls) guaranteeing a 4-Star or higher piece of clothing, and every 20 Resonances guaranteeing a 5-Star piece.

If you reach 160 pulls in Lingering Finale, you also unlock the exclusive decoration 'Pure Reverie' on Deep Echoes, which can be placed in open spaces for photography and display.

Timeless Melody

Timeless Melody is a new 5-Star Sweet outfit on the 'Lingering Finale' Banner that is an ability outfit with the 'Lullaby: Purification' feature. This grants Nikki the ability to hypnotize enemies with a calming melody, while drifting notes carry purifying power to knock them back. The soothing music will lull all Esselings and animals within its range into slumber. The lullaby effect only affects Esselings and animals. Legendary creatures remain unaffected.

Spectral Mist

Spectral Mist is a new 4-Star Sexy outfit on the 'Lingering Finale' Banner, and wearing this outfit at night means you can capture adorable little ghosts in the frame.

If you want more outfit help, check out our page detailing all outfits in Infinity Nikki, and our regularly updated Banner page.