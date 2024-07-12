Indika publisher 11 Bit donates $50k to support Ukrainian children impacted by Kyiv hospital attack

Indika publisher 11 Bit Studios is donating $50k to support Ukrainian children impacted by Russia's devastating attack on Kyiv's Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital.

The Polish studio said it was making the donation as "mere words would be empty without a meaningful act".

"It pains us that the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, and the recent abhorrent attack on the children's hospital in Kyiv by Russian military forces shook us to our core," the studio said in a statement posted to X/Twitter.

"Mere words would be empty without a meaningful act though – we had previously stated that a portion of 11 Bit Studios revenue generated from Indika will be donated to aid children affected by the war in Ukraine, we knew the time to act was now. That is why we decided to donate $50k to Liberty Ukraine Foundation to support Ukrainian kids receiving treatment at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

As a Polish game studio, we will be donating $50,000 of the revenue generated from INDIKA to support Ukrainian kids receiving treatment at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, which was targeted this week by a Russian missile attack.#FuckTheWar #Ukraine #StandwithUkraine… pic.twitter.com/tyjWFufWdv — 11 bit studios (@11bitstudios) July 12, 2024

"War devastates everything in its path, and is most cruel to those that are most innocent – children. Let this message resonate with us all – players and developers together – and let's do everything we can."

