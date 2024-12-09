Indie retro RPG Chained Echoes is getting DLC next year

Indie retro RPG Chained Echoes is set to receive DLC next year, as its solo developer Matthias Linda has opened his own studio.

Ashes of Elrant will expand Chained Echoes with a new land and story, as well as a new playable character: the White Wolf.

It's set for release in the second quarter of 2025 across all platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Chained Echoes was first released by Linda at the end of 2022. It's a retro, pixel art adventure following Japanese RPGs like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy 6, and more.

Both myself and ex-Eurogamer editor Martin Robinson were big fans when it came out, thanks in part to its Overdrive battle system where players must balance offence and defence or risk overheating.

In fact, the game proved such a success for Linda, he's now opened his own studio: Umami Tiger. Ashes of Elrant will be its first release.

The DLC promises new areas, 40 new monsters and bosses to fight, and 15 new tracks from composer Eddie Marianukroh.

"And also grab yourself a fishing rod - you will need it," reads the press release. Expect a fishing minigame, then.

The release of Chained Echoes DLC puts it in direct competition with another retro RPG, Sea of Stars, which has Throes of the Watchmaker out next Spring.

For something brand new, though, check out Threads of Time - a spiritual successor to Chrono Trigger announced at this year's Tokyo Game Show. There's no release date yet, but it looks gorgeous.