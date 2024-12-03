Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an upcoming action-adventure game that lets you play as the iconic archeologist on one of his biggest adventures yet.

If you can't wait to get your hands on it, then you'll be pleased to know you can get early access to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle if you've ordered the premium, premium upgrade or collector's edition of the game. If not, then you'll need to wait for the global release day.

Without further ado, here are the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release times as well as the early access dates.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle early access dates

If you qualify for Early Access to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle you'll be able to start playing through the iconic archeologist's adventures a few days before the official global release. The early access date for Indiana Jones in the GMT timezone is Thursday 5th December, and you can find your timezone listed below:

Thursday 5th December

CST

PST

EST

BRT

Friday 6th December

GMT

CET

IST

AST

HKT

CST

KST

JST

AEDT

NZDT

Image credit: MachineGames/Bethesda

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release times

The release time for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is Monday 9th December Midnight (GMT). However, due to timezone differences those of you in the USA will be able to get your hands on the game a day earlier, but you can find out more about the release times for your region below:

Sunday 8th December:

PST - 4pm

CST - 6pm

BRT - 9pm

Monday 9th December:

GMT - Midnight

CET - 1am

AST - 3am

IST - 5:30am

CST - 8am

HKT - 8am

KST - 9am

JST - 9am

AEDT - 11am

NZDT - 1pm

Image credit: MachineGames/Bethesda

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.