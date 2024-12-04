Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC Requirements

Knowing the PC Requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will let you know at what quality you can run the game on your PC, or if you can even run it at all.

Below, you'll find that we've split all the PC requirements into minimum, recommended and ultra. Within these sections we've included the requirements you need to meet for if you either do or don't want full ray tracing enabled for your playthrough of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Without further ado, here are the PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Minimum PC Requirements

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without full ray tracing:

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

- 64-bit Windows 10 Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6 GHz or better or Intel Core i7-10700K at 3.8 GHz or better

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6 GHz or better or Intel Core i7-10700K at 3.8 GHz or better Graphics - AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB, Intel Arc A580 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB

- AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB, Intel Arc A580 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB Memory - 16 GB RAM

- 16 GB RAM Storage - 120 GB

Additional Information:

SSD required

GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required

Graphic Preset - Low

Resolution - 1080p [native]

FPS - 60

Minimum PC Requirements with Full Ray Tracing

Here are the minimum PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full ray tracing:

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

- 64-bit Windows 10 Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6 GHz or better or Intel Core i7-10700K at 3.8 GHz or better

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6 GHz or better or Intel Core i7-10700K at 3.8 GHz or better Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Memory - 16 GB RAM

- 16 GB RAM Storage - 120 GB

Additional Information:

SSD required

GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required

DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution preset: Quality

Graphic Preset - Low

Resolution - 1080p [upscaled]

FPS - 60

If you meet these requirements but not the recommended ones, then you will still be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on your PC but not to its optimum quality. Also, whether you have full ray tracing or not is entirely your choice.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Recommended PC Requirements

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without full ray tracing:

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

- 64-bit Windows 10 Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7700 at 3.8 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-12700K at 3.6GHz or better

- AMD Ryzen 7 7700 at 3.8 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-12700K at 3.6GHz or better Graphics - AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12 GB

- AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12 GB Memory - 32 GB RAM

- 32 GB RAM Storage - 120 GB

Additional Information:

SSD required

GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required: Balanced

Graphic Preset - High

Resolution - 1440p [native]

FPS - 60

Recommended PC Requirements with Full Ray Tracing

Here are the recommended PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full ray tracing:

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

- 64-bit Windows 10 Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7700 at 3.8 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-12700K at 3.6GHz or better

- AMD Ryzen 7 7700 at 3.8 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-12700K at 3.6GHz or better Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Memory - 32 GB RAM

- 32 GB RAM Storage - 120 GB

Additional Information:

SSD required

GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required

DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution preset

Graphic Preset - High

Resolution - 1440p [upscaled]

FPS - 60

If you meet these requirements then you will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on your PC at the intended quality for most consumers. Again, whether you have full ray tracing or not is entirely up to you.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Ultra PC Requirements

Here are the Ultra PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without full ray tracing:

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

- 64-bit Windows 10 Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7900X at 4.7 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-13900K at 3.0 GHz or better

- AMD Ryzen 7 7900X at 4.7 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-13900K at 3.0 GHz or better Graphics - AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 20 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB

- AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 20 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Memory - 32 GB RAM

- 32 GB RAM Storage - 120 GB

Additional Information:

SSD required

GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required

Graphic Preset - Ultra

Resolution - 4K [native]

FPS - 60

Ultra PC Requirements with Full Ray Tracing

Here are the Ultra PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full ray tracing:

OS - 64-bit Windows 10

- 64-bit Windows 10 Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7900X at 4.7 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-13900K at 3.0 GHz or better

- AMD Ryzen 7 7900X at 4.7 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-13900K at 3.0 GHz or better Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Memory - 32 GB RAM

- 32 GB RAM Storage - 120 GB

Additional Information:

SSD required

GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required

DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution preset: Performance

Graphic Preset - Ultra

Resolution - 4K [upscaled]

FPS - 60

If you meet these requirements then you will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at the highest quality possible - enjoy!

