Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC Requirements
The minimum, recommended and ultra PC requirements for Indiana Jones.
Knowing the PC Requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will let you know at what quality you can run the game on your PC, or if you can even run it at all.
Below, you'll find that we've split all the PC requirements into minimum, recommended and ultra. Within these sections we've included the requirements you need to meet for if you either do or don't want full ray tracing enabled for your playthrough of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Without further ado, here are the PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
On this page:
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Minimum PC Requirements
Here are the minimum PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without full ray tracing:
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6 GHz or better or Intel Core i7-10700K at 3.8 GHz or better
- Graphics - AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB, Intel Arc A580 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB
- Memory - 16 GB RAM
- Storage - 120 GB
Additional Information:
- SSD required
- GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required
- Graphic Preset - Low
- Resolution - 1080p [native]
- FPS - 60
Minimum PC Requirements with Full Ray Tracing
Here are the minimum PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full ray tracing:
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6 GHz or better or Intel Core i7-10700K at 3.8 GHz or better
- Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB
- Memory - 16 GB RAM
- Storage - 120 GB
Additional Information:
- SSD required
- GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required
- DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution preset: Quality
- Graphic Preset - Low
- Resolution - 1080p [upscaled]
- FPS - 60
If you meet these requirements but not the recommended ones, then you will still be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on your PC but not to its optimum quality. Also, whether you have full ray tracing or not is entirely your choice.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Recommended PC Requirements
Here are the recommended PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without full ray tracing:
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7700 at 3.8 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-12700K at 3.6GHz or better
- Graphics - AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12 GB
- Memory - 32 GB RAM
- Storage - 120 GB
Additional Information:
- SSD required
- GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required: Balanced
- Graphic Preset - High
- Resolution - 1440p [native]
- FPS - 60
Recommended PC Requirements with Full Ray Tracing
Here are the recommended PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full ray tracing:
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7700 at 3.8 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-12700K at 3.6GHz or better
- Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB
- Memory - 32 GB RAM
- Storage - 120 GB
Additional Information:
- SSD required
- GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required
- DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution preset
- Graphic Preset - High
- Resolution - 1440p [upscaled]
- FPS - 60
If you meet these requirements then you will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on your PC at the intended quality for most consumers. Again, whether you have full ray tracing or not is entirely up to you.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Ultra PC Requirements
Here are the Ultra PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without full ray tracing:
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7900X at 4.7 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-13900K at 3.0 GHz or better
- Graphics - AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 20 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB
- Memory - 32 GB RAM
- Storage - 120 GB
Additional Information:
- SSD required
- GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required
- Graphic Preset - Ultra
- Resolution - 4K [native]
- FPS - 60
Ultra PC Requirements with Full Ray Tracing
Here are the Ultra PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with full ray tracing:
- OS - 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor - AMD Ryzen 7 7900X at 4.7 GHz or better, or Intel Core i7-13900K at 3.0 GHz or better
- Graphics - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB
- Memory - 32 GB RAM
- Storage - 120 GB
Additional Information:
- SSD required
- GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required
- DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution preset: Performance
- Graphic Preset - Ultra
- Resolution - 4K [upscaled]
- FPS - 60
If you meet these requirements then you will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at the highest quality possible - enjoy!
That's it for now. So, it's time grab your whip and fedora to get ready for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's release date!