Indiana Jones and the Great Circle targeting 60fps across both Xbox Series X and Series S

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle aims to run "smoothly" at 60fps across both Xbox Series X and its lesser-powered sibling, the Series S.

Speaking with Windows Central, creative director Axel Torvenius touched on the game's technical performance.

"It might be that we will release even more details in terms of specifics, technical details, as we get closer to launch, once we see all the telemetry on performance," the developer began. "But what I can tell you is that the ambition is that the game runs at 60fps on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and that, you know, it shouldn't be compromised in the visuals or the experience of the product."

Torvenius said the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle team want the experience to feel "cohesive" for players, meaning the game should run "smoothly at 60" across both Xbox Series X and Series S.

The Series S console has tripped up developers in the past. Earlier this year, the developer behind Dune: Awakening admitted that getting the game ready for Microsoft's lower-powered Xbox Series S would be a "challenge". Meanwhile, Baldur's Gate 3 famously released several months later on Xbox due to difficulties with split screen co-op on the Series S console.

Things are looking up for Series S owners, however. Recently, the Stalker 2 team said it hopes to provide a performance mode at 60fps at some point for its upcoming release on the Series S console. While it hasn't promised anything at this time, developer GSC said: "We think it's possible."

Image credit: Bethesda Softworks

For more on Indy, our Ian recently went hands on with the Great Circle.

"I think it's going to be something truly special and I can't wait to play more of it. It's shaping up to be a wonderful love letter to Indiana Jones, just like Rogue City was to Robocop, and anyone who counts themselves a fan of the movie trilogy (there's definitely only been three movies, don't know what you're talking about) should definitely have this on their radar," he wrote in Eurogamer's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preview.