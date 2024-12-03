Indiana Jones and the Great Circle reveals PC specs, gets new trailer

We're less than a week away from Indiana Jones' next big adventure - in which the boulder-bothering, grail-quaffing archaeologist goes in search a big old circle - and ahead of its release, developer MachineGames has revealed PC requirements and, as a bonus, a new trailer.

The Great Circle in question (it's in the title, so probably relatively important as the story proceeds), is, as game director Jerk Gustafsson previously explained, "very real and mysterious". It just so happens to connect many historical sites such as Giza, Easter Island, Sukhothai, and Nazca as it runs around the Earth's circumference, and nobody has ever figured out why. Except, probably, Indiana Jones in about a week's time.

And if you're a PC player considering joining Indy on his globe-trotting, first-person adventure, MachineGames has now detailed exactly what hardware you'll need to have stuffed inside your computer to ensure it runs at a satisfactory level. In all cases, you'll be wanting to free up 120GB of storage, with full specs detailed at the bottom of this page.

As noted over on Bethesda's blog, Indy potentially comes in a little smaller on Xbox, with its basic installation size weighing in at roughly 87GB. However, there's an optional 45GB Higher Resolution Textures pack that's installed by default on Xbox Series X.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass on Monday, 9th December, but it'll be playable from 6th December for anyone that pre-orders the Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or Collector’s Edition - you'll find specific release times over here. As for PlayStation 5 owners, it'll be available on Sony's console in spring 2025.

Eurogamer's Ian Higton positively vibrated with excitement when he went hands-on with the Great Circle back in October. "I think it's going to be something truly special," he wrote, "and I can't wait to play more of it." And on that note, those PC system requirements in full:

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB, AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB, or Intel Arc A580

120 GB Additional Notes: SSD required; GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required; Graphic Preset: Low / Resolution: 1080p (Native) / Target FPS: 60

Recommended:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12 GB, or AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12 GB

120 GB Additional Notes: SSD required; GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required; Graphic Preset: High / Resolution: 1440p (Native) / Target FPS: 60

Ultra:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB, or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 20 GB

120 GB Additional Notes: SSD required; GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required; Graphic Preset: Ultra / Resolution: 4K (Native) / Target FPS: 60

Minimum (full ray tracing):

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12 GB

120 GB Additional Notes: SSD required; GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required; DLSS 3 with Frame Generation & Super Resolution Preset: Balanced; Graphic Preset: Low / Resolution: 1080p (Upscaled) / Target FPS: 60

Recommended (full ray tracing):

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB

120 GB Additional Notes: SSD required; GPU Hardware Ray Tracing required; DLSS 3 with Frame Generation & Super Resolution Preset: Quality; Graphic Preset: High / Resolution: 1440p (Upscaled) / Target FPS: 60

Ultra (full ray tracing):