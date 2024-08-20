Indiana Jones and the Great Circle reportedly coming to PS5 next year

MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will reportedly launch for PlayStation 5 in the early half of 2025, following an Xbox Series X/S and PC release at the end of this year.

That's according to industry insider Nate the Hate (one of the first people to break the news of Microsoft's multi-platform plans at the start of this year) who made the claim on social media. "MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release on Xbox & PC this holiday (Dec) as a timed console exclusive," they wrote. "After this timed-exclusive window expires, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025."

Nate the Hate's claim tallies with a report by The Verge back in February, which said Microsoft was planning to go beyond its initial slate of comparatively low-key multi-platform releases by launching some of its flagship games on competing consoles. These were said to include Starfield and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with the latter supposedly due to arrive on PS5 "some months" after its Xbox and PC release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay reveal.Watch on YouTube

Skip to the present, and Nate the Hate's latest claim follows recent word from noted industry insider Shinobi602 that Microsoft was preparing to reveal another "big" Xbox game for PlayStation 5 at some point this week. Windows Central then threw its hat in the ring, saying there was a "large" chance that game would be Indiana Jones - all of which brings us to Gamescom 2024.

Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley has already confirmed the Great Circle will feature during the show, which is set to air on 20th August from 7pm in the UK - and that would be an obvious moment for Microsoft to announce a release date for Indy on Xbox and PC, as well as to share its latest multi-platform news.

Microsoft has so far only confirmed a handful of Xbox first-party titles for competing platforms - namely Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment - but a report in May claimed company bosses were pushing for no "red line" around which Xbox games launch on PlayStation.