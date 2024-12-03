Indiana Jones and the Great Circle headlines first batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for December

Deck the halls, grab yourself a mince pie and get ready for some gaming fun times, thanks to this batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for December, plus two into January.

Headlining this wave is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will release day one via Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Our Ian has been hands on with the upcoming release already. "I think it's going to be something truly special and I can't wait to play more of it," he wrote in Eurogamer's hands-on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preview.

Other highlights of this wave include Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - which is coming to consoles via Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard and Game Pass Core - and Wildfrost, a Roguelike card game in the Slay the Spire genre.

Bertie and Donlan both played Wildfrost last year, you can read their thoughts in Eurogamer's feature: Wildfrost manages to find some card-battling magic all of its own.

Here's the full line up of freshly announced Game Pass games.

4th December:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Console via Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Core)

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X/S, now with Game Pass Standard)

Hauntii (Console, now with Game Pass Standard)

Humanity (Console, now with Game Pass Standard)

5th December:

EA Sports WRC (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

Overthrown Game Preview (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

9th December:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

10th December:

Wildfrost (Cloud, Console, and PC via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

2nd January:

Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

7th January:

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

Additionally, Game Pass Core members will get DayZ and the original Goat Simulator on 4th December.

As with every batch of new arrivals, a number of titles will now be leaving Game Pass. The following will be exiting the service on 15th December:

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Forager (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Forza Horizon 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Quarry (Cloud and Console)

These will be followed by the following games, on 31st December:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Humankind (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lego 2K Drive (Cloud and Console)

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Party Animals (Cloud and Console)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.