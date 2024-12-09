Indiana Jones and the Great Circle first update adds full ray tracing on PC

The first update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is here, available across PC and Xbox.

Along with a variety of fixes, this update has notably added full ray tracing (with path tracing) for Nvidia GPUs on PC. The Indy team said you will need to have a minimum of 12GB VRAM to get the most out of this feature, however.

Other PC-specific fixes include improved performance on larger game levels for those players using an 8GB VRAM video-card, and a fix for torch or lighter flames flickering when playing the game at a high refresh rate.

More generally, across platforms, photos that Indy takes when out and about should now appear more quickly when inspecting them from the journal. On the UI side of things, the Adventure Book list will now get updated immediately after unlocking a new book.

There are also a fair smattering of mission fixes, however I won't go into specifics here to avoid spoilers. If you want the full breakdown of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first patch, you can check out the notes here.

Image credit: Bethesda/Eurogamer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now for PC and Xbox. It will be coming to PlayStation 5 in the spring of next year.

We awarded Indiana Jones and the Great Circle five stars on its release. "Indiana Jones really feels like he comes full circle (sorry) in this latest adventure. At long last, there's an Indy game that nails both the puzzles and the kind of action we know so well from the films, and it does so with wit, charm and a real eye for spectacle," our Katharine wrote in Eurogamer's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review.