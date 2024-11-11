Indiana Jones and the Great Circle deep dive provides closer look at puzzles and whip-cracking escapades

Bethesda and MachineGames have released an extended look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, giving us a deeper dive into the upcoming game.

In the 15-minute presentation, the team offers a look at a broad spectrum of gameplay, including combat, puzzles and traversal. The part I am most looking forward to - Indy's turn as an Agent 47-like man of disguise - is also shown off, with MachineGames letting us see the archaeologist infiltrate areas dressed as a member of the clergy.

And yes, just like Hitman's Agent 47, you can hide bodies by picking them up and moving them out of sight of patrolling guards or whoever else you don't want happening upon your corpse wake.

The trailer also gives us a look at the Great Circle's Adventure Points, which are used to unlock new skills. One such skill is Lucky Hat, which allows our hero an extra chance to come back from a fatal blow. Another, Bear Hands, lets Indy do unarmed takedowns of enemies. Speaking of taking down enemies, Indy can use his gun and whip to get the upper hand, but also items he finds lying around the environment. One moment sees the archaeologist bopping his assailant on the head with a rolling pin.

On the puzzle side of things, we see Indy pouring out some wine to reveal a number hidden within a basin, and elsewhere bouncing light around a secret room with ancient mirrors. He can use his camera to search for puzzle clues, as well.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release across Xbox and PC next month, on 9th December. It will arrive on PS5 next year.

Oh, and don't worry, Indy's fear of snakes is definitely still there, as we see at the end of the video. You can check it out for yourself below.

Our Ian has been hands on with the upcoming release already. "I think it's going to be something truly special and I can't wait to play more of it," he wrote in Eurogamer's hands on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preview.

"It's shaping up to be a wonderful love letter to Indiana Jones, just like Rogue City was to Robocop, and anyone who counts themselves a fan of the movie trilogy (there's definitely only been three movies, don't know what you're talking about) should definitely have this on their radar."