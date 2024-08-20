Indiana Jones and the Great Circle confirmed for PlayStation 5

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - the Microsoft-owned-Bethesda-release set to arrive on Xbox and PC this year - is also coming to PlayStation 5.

At this evening's Gamescom Opening Night Live event, host Geoff Keighley revealed that everyone's favourite fedora sporting professor will be cracking his whip on Sony's platform as well.

In addition to this news, Bethesda announced a release date for the game. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release across Xbox Series X/S and PC on 9th December. Its PS5 release will then follow a few months later, during the spring of 2025.

We also got a look at a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, showing us some of Troy Baker behind the scenes on set. You can check it out for yourself below.

"Get a new look at Indy's global adventure and the tools at his disposal as he faces off against sinister forces," reads the blurb. "From the whip and colt to his trusty journal and camera, you'll need everything he's got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle."

On its release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available for Xbox Game Pass members.

Those interested can pre-order Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now on Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC. Wishlisting is also available on PlayStation. The team revealed those who purchase the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade or Collector's Edition of the game will also receive three days of early access, beginning on 6th December.

All pre-orders include the Last Crusade Pack, which features in-game cosmetics the Traveling Suit Outfit and the Lion Tamer Whip.

"Players can also look forward to more content with the launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants DLC," MachineGames and Bethesda furthered. "This story-focused DLC will be available with purchases of the Premium, Premium Upgrade and Collector's Edition post-launch with more details coming at a later date."

You can find details for all Indiana Jones and the Great Circle editions below:

Standard Edition

Includes: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle base game (Digital or Physical)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Standard Edition is included with Xbox Game Pass. Game disc included with physical purchases of Xbox Standard Edition. Game code included with physical purchases on PC Standard edition.

Premium Edition

Base Game (Digital or Physical)

Up to 3 days early access

The Order of Giants Story DLC (upon release)

Digital Art Book

Temple of Doom Outfit

The Last Crusade Pack with Travelling Suit Outfit, Lion Tamer Whip

Premium Edition Upgrade

Up to 3 days early access

The Order of Giants Story DLC (upon release)

Digital Art Book

Temple of Doom Outfit

The Last Crusade Pack with Travelling Suit Outfit, Lion Tamer Whip

The base game is sold separately.

Collector's Edition

Base Game

The Great Circle 11" Globe with Hidden Storage

Up to 3 days early access

Allmaker Relic Replica with Game Code (Base Game)

Jumbo SteelBook Case

New Adventure Journal

The Order of Giants Story DLC (upon release)

Digital Art Book

Temple of Doom Outfit

The Last Crusade Pack with Travelling Suit Outfit, Lion Tamer Whip

Explore the world of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with the 11" Great Circle tabletop globe. Use your wits to unlock the puzzle of the globe and reveal hidden storage.

News that Indy is making the jump to PlayStation follows Microsoft's earlier announcement that it would be making more of its games available to a wider audience. Earlier this year, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment all also made the move across to additional platforms. On its PS5 debut, Sea of Thieves went onto top the console's download charts.

Elsewhere during Gamescom Opening Night Live, we also got a tease for Bordlerlands 4 and Dune: Awakening.