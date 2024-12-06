Indiana Jones and the Great Circle accessibility options let you tweak how many enemies you face

Bethesda and MachineGames have shared a full breakdown of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's accessibility options.

While much of the options included are what you would expect as standard - things like the ability to change the subtitle font size and edit button layouts - the team has also included a welcomingly customisable action experience.

What this means is that players can tweak specific aspects of the game's combat and enemies, rather than just go for a blanket 'one size fits all' approach to the action's difficulty.

When players first boot up the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, they have the option to choose from three 'Action experience' options: Light, Moderate and Hard. However, once the game actually starts, players can then customise this Action experience further via the pause menu.

Here, there is the option to adjust things such as number of melee attackers, number of ranged attackers, enemy awareness speed and enemy damage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/MachineGames

There is also the option to customise Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's 'Adventure experience', which means tweaking puzzle difficulty and location markers.

You can check out the full range of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's accessibility options via Bethesda.

Image credit: Eurogamer/MachineGames

We just awarded Indiana Jones and the Great Circle a shiny five out of five stars.

"Indiana Jones really feels like he comes full circle (sorry) in this latest adventure. At long last, there's an Indy game that nails both the puzzles and the kind of action we know so well from the films, and it does so with wit, charm and a real eye for spectacle," our Katharine wrote in Eurogamer's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review.