Independent Games Festival is now live on Steam, offering dozens of quality indie games at a discount

The Independent Games Festival Celebration Days 2024 event is now live.

From now until 20th July – that's next Saturday – "dozens of IGF-featured games and studios will be brought together in one massive event on Steam, with discounts on most of the games featured".

Now, at the first-ever IGF Celebration Days Steam event, players can select from "80+ iconic indie games", including this year's IGF Awards finalists and winners.

"The Independent Games Festival has been the launching point for some of the industry's biggest indie games - including hits like Outer Wilds, Inscryption, and even Minecraft," organiser Crunching Koalas explains.

"Now, many of the incredible IGF Awards finalists and winners are being honoured at the first-ever IGF Celebration Days Steam event, featuring 80+ iconic indie games."

You'll find many well-known indie studios and games taking part, including: Celeste, The Stanley Parable, Ladykiller in a Bind, Braid, A Short Hike, Outer Wilds, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, "and many more".

