Independent Games Festival is now live on Steam, offering dozens of quality indie games at a discount
"The IGF has been the launching point for some of the industry's biggest indie games."
The Independent Games Festival Celebration Days 2024 event is now live.
From now until 20th July – that's next Saturday – "dozens of IGF-featured games and studios will be brought together in one massive event on Steam, with discounts on most of the games featured".
Now, at the first-ever IGF Celebration Days Steam event, players can select from "80+ iconic indie games", including this year's IGF Awards finalists and winners.
"The Independent Games Festival has been the launching point for some of the industry's biggest indie games - including hits like Outer Wilds, Inscryption, and even Minecraft," organiser Crunching Koalas explains.
"Now, many of the incredible IGF Awards finalists and winners are being honoured at the first-ever IGF Celebration Days Steam event, featuring 80+ iconic indie games."
You'll find many well-known indie studios and games taking part, including: Celeste, The Stanley Parable, Ladykiller in a Bind, Braid, A Short Hike, Outer Wilds, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, "and many more".
