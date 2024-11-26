Improvements to Alan Wake 2's PS5 Pro patch still not ready

Improvements to the PlayStation 5 Pro patch for Alan Wake 2 are still not ready, despite Remedy today releasing a new update for the game across all platforms.

As with a handful of games, playing Alan Wake 2 on Sony's more powerful console results in performance issues, which players are waiting to be patched.

"The PlayStation 5 update (1.200.005) does not contain anything PlayStation 5 Pro specific, but we wanted to acknowledge that we are seeing your feedback," wrote Remedy in a post on X. "We are still researching a few things on the Pro when it comes to improved performance. We'll keep you posted. As PS5 Pro support was a work of many months, it will take the team longer than a few weeks for changes and improvements. Thank you for understanding!"

Still, the new patch does include a number of improvements and fixes. For instance, Alan's hair now gets messier and when using the Classic Outfit it gets "properly soaked". He also now wears his wedding ring - bit awkward that.

Other changes include collectibles from DLC The Lake House appearing in Saga's Mind Place; the Night Springs theme is available in the Writer's Room after finishing any Night Springs chapter in the main campaign; gyro controls have been improved; and the "Thrower" enemies are less frustrating thanks to less frequent movement and teleportation.

🛠️ A new update for Alan Wake 2 has been released. It includes (fingers crossed) fixes for the missing Pat Maine radio shows, and more fixes, improvements and additions.



As always, update notes are here: https://t.co/zqW9QhguFF



Please allow additional time for the update to… pic.twitter.com/DO5Fyl2dnI — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) November 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ahead of the PS5 Pro's release, Remedy released a detailed blog post explaining all the improvements the Enhanced label would bring. That included a 30fps and 4K Quality Mode with added ray tracing, and a 4K Performance Mode at 60fps.

However, as Digital Foundry explored, the PS5 Pro's PSSR upscaler provides mixed results, while the game actually runs worse in Performance Mode.

The Lake House DLC arrived last month too, though it "feels a little lacking compared to the main game" reads our review.