If you still need a PlayStation Camera adaptor for PSVR1 on PS5, don't delay

Sony is discontinuing the PlayStation Camera adaptor for PSVR1 on PS5.

According to a brief update on the PlayStation website, the device will be withdrawn on 26th November 2024, or "until supplies last".

The adaptor was introduced with the PS5. As a camera is required for PSVR the PS5's HD camera is not compatible, it's the only way to play PSVR1 on PS5.

If you have the tech and haven't yet reached out to secure an adaptor, now's the time to do it - especially as the offer's only good for as long as "supplies last".

Head to the official website to put in a request. You'll need to provide your PSVR processor unit serial number and - depending upon where you are in the world - your name, email, phone number, and shipping address. The processor unit's serial number should begin with the letter C, M, or P.

