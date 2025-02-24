ID@Xbox Showcase - everything announced

It's been a bit of a showcase-y start to the week - first with Annapurna Interactive doing its thing and now with another instalment of Microsoft's occassional indie-focused ID@Xbox showcase. This time around, we got a couple of new announcements, a whole bunch of release dates, a tanuki postie, a fresh helping of Tron, another look at that Lies of P DLC, and more. And if you missed any of the announcements, you can read on to learn more.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

If it's lightly satirical sci-fi action you're after - and it absolutely must contain goo - then you might be interested in Revenge of the Savage Planet. This third-person follow up to 2021's Journey To The Savage Planet features new planets, online co-op, cross-play, and more - and it's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PS4, and PC on 8th May.

Jump Ship

Keepsake Games' Jump Ship is a co-op FPS where up to four players attempt to leap across the universe by selecting from a variety of hand-crafted missions. As the action plays out, they can seamlessly transition from operating their ship to on-foot planetary exploration, even space walks if need be. There's also talk of scavenging to make upgrades and repairs, as well as random elements to keep things fresh. Jump Ship comes to early access this summer.

Echo Weaver

Echo Weaver is a "time loop metroidBRAINia where time is [the] best resource and secrets are [the] only upgrades." It sees players navigating the remnants of a ruined society - a task made more challenging by the fact they're stuck in a glitching time loop. To escape, they'll need to rely on the energy of the loop itself, using it to heal, trade, and more. Developer Moonlight Kids also proudly proclaims, "No upgrades, no unlocks, just secrets... you can already do everything, you just don't know how yet." Echo Weaver doesn't have a release date, but it's coming to Xbox and PC with a day one release on Game Pass.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Fans of rogue-lite dungeon-crawling and shop management can witness their loves smash together again later this year when Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault launches for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass. On a basic level, developer Digital Sun's sequel promises more of the same, but it does have a few new tricks - including a new setting and a leap from the original's charming pixel art to striking 3D.

Blue Prince

There's a lot of buzz already for developer Dogubomb's "atmospheric architectural adventure", Blue Prince - a deeply intriguing puzzler set in an ever-changing house. The ultimate goal is to find the elusive Room 46 by unravelling the secrets on its 9x5 grid of chambers, but players can only venture so many steps before it reconfigures itself again. Blue Prince looks like fiendishly clever stuff and it now has a release date, coming to PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass on 10th April.

Outbound

If, like me, you've been itching to get back into an orange camper van ever since your family's beloved Volkswagen dramatically burst into flames in the middle of the road somewhere in the 90s, developer Square Glade Games' Outbound should be pure bliss. It's a game of open-world wilderness roving and survival, where you'll need to grow your own crops, harness natural resources for energy, customise your vehicle, and build a comically impractical house on your roof. Sadly, it's not out until next year, but I'm ready and eager.

Herdling

Herdlings, the latest from Far: Lone Sails developer Okomotive, is a "stirring and beautiful journey into the mountains... and beyond" that sees players shepherding (or herding, I guess) mysterious creatures across a strikingly picturesque landscape of sweeping peaks, fog-shrouded forests, and more. You'll need to hone your skills to overcome its challenges, threats, and a smattering of light puzzles - and you'll probably need a few tissues too given it's promising an "emotional, wordless tale of trust, survival, and companionship during a great crossing through a fallen world". Herdlings is out this summer on PC and consoles.

Wax Heads

Wax Heads, from developer Patattie Games, continues to look a treat. It's a "cosy-punk" narrative game about running a struggling record store, where players are tasked with satisfying eccentric customers by rooting out the perfect musical purchase. It's got puzzles, arcade cabinets, stickers, and "punchy, humorous" dialogue - and it's coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC in "summer" next year.

The Lonesome Guild

The Lonesome Guild is a single-player action-RPG "full of heart, battles, and bonds that change everything". It's the work of developer Tiny Bull Studios and follows protagonist Ghost (a ghost) and their ragtag team of friends as they try to save the world. It promises puzzles, intense battles, and a land full of mystery and treasure that players can explore by seamlessly switching between party members - with new side quests and abilities unlocking as bonds are strengthened among the team. It's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC this autumn.

Buckshot Roulette

Pretty much everything you need to know about Buckshot Roulette is right there in the title. Developer Mike Klubnika's grimly comedic twist on Russian Roulette - the twist being that it involves a shotgun - is a game of bargaining, begging, and betrayal, as players battle to walk away rich over the course of a 15-minute match. It was a bit of a viral sensation when it launches in 2023, and it's coming to Xbox and Game Pass "soon".

Hotel Barcelona

Suda51 and Swery's 2.5D slasher parody Hotel Barcelona didn't quite make its originally planned 2024 release date, but today's ID@Xbox showing indicates it's still on track to launch this year. Its weird, wild premise sees novice federal marshal protagonist Justine - who's got an insane serial killer named Dr. Carnival living inside her - breaking up a serial killer shindig in the titular Pittsburgh hotel. That involves rampaging across seven levels, each inspired by a different horror movie and featuring a distinct boss. She's also got a bit of extra help from the ghosts of her previous attempts, which manifest to fight alongside her.

Balatro

Developer LocalThunk's poker-inspired roguelite Balatro has been a smashing success since releasing last year. But if you haven't had chance to play it yet, you've now got the option to do so via Game Pass. And to accompany its arrival on Microsoft's subscription service, a free new DLC - adding cosmetic card backs inspired by the likes of Assassin's Creed, Fallout, and Dead by Daylight - launches today on all platforms.

Rockbeasts

The last band management game I can remember playing was Rockstar Ate My Hamster, and that came out over 35 years ago. Yet Rockbeasts from developer Lichthund somehow reminded me of that game's anarchic spirit, even if you're playing grumpy, grungy animals instead of parodies of real-life musos here. "Lead a band of misfits on a roller-coaster ride to stardom in the age of MTV, rock anthems, and bad haircuts," explains its official blurb, before dropping the bombshell that it also stars Iggy Pop. Rockbeasts, officially a "story-driven, role-playing management game" is coming to Steam and consoles later this year.

Ratatan

Ratatan, if you're unfamiliar, is the spiritual successor to Sony Japan Studio's beloved PlayStation Portable rhythm adventure Patapon. It managed to smash its crowdfunding goal within an hour of launch back in 2023 and development's been quietly ticking along since then. Helmed by Patapon creator Hiroyuki Kotani, with original Patapon musician Kemmei Adach also onboard, it promises a roguelike blend of rhythm and side-scroller action in which players build an army of 100 Cobun to take on foes. Ratatan was originally targeting an Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC release this April, but its latest trailer - shared during ID@Xbox - now only says "2025".

Tempopo

When last we heard from developer Witch Beam, it was gracing us with Unpacking - a lovely little thing that would go on to be crowned Eurogamer's game of 2021. Four years later and it's poised to release Tempopo, a vibrant musical puzzler set across a world of floating islands. Each island is a puzzle and finding the solution enables protagonist Hana to reclaim a lost musical bloom and replant it in her garden. Finding the solution, however, involves using Hana's conducting skills to guide the titular Tempopo onward, encouraging them to smash, block, lift, and push their way to victory. It's coming to PC, consoles, and Game Pass on 17th April.

Woodo

Tiny Monks Tales' Woodo is absolutely adorable, and I'm already sold based on that fact alone. But more specifically, it's a "cosy 3D puzzle matching game" in which players work through a series of dioramas charting a new episode in the life of Foxy and Ben the frog. Each new stage brings a new selection of items - lovely, chunky wood-carved things - and players have to figure out where they belong, dropping them into a scene with a satisfying plop. There's no release date for Woodo yet, but it's coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation, and PC.

Tanuki: Pon's Summer

In Denkiworks' Tanuki: Pon's Summer, the Tanuki Festival is just a month away. Unfortunately, the shrine is also in need of repair - and so enters Pon, a well meaning Tanuki who gets himself a part-time job delivering packages, all in the name of raising some coin. There's a colourful cast of characters to befriend, a whole bunch of side activities and sports to pursue - from baseball and sushi-making to enthusiastic drumming - and best of all, you get a BMX you'll be using to hurtle around the game's four towns, inspired by Kyoto, Aomori, Sapporo, and Beppu. It's a delightful looking thing and it's out on PC, Switch, Xbox, and Game Pass later this year.

Descenders Next

Descenders Next, an extreme-sports-focused sort-of-sequel to developer RageSquid's acclaimed downhill biking hit Descenders, has a release date and is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass on 9th April. It's an intriguing one too, ditching the exhilarating mountain biking of its predecessor in favour of basically as many extreme sports as possible. That's obviously a pretty ambitious goal, so Descenders Next is starting smaller and focusing on boarding sports - the snow kind and otherwise - across "multiple huge biomes". It's got extensive customisation, a Monstercat soundtrack, and support for up to 12 players.

Tron: Catalyst

After getting its neon on in 2023's Tron: Idenity, Bithell Games is back with more future action in Tron: Catalyst. It's an "all-new story-driven, isometric action adventure game" in which players ride Light Cycles and engage in Identity Disc combat as they traverse the crumbling Arq Grid. There's talk of "intriguing stories within a budding revolution", as well as secret areas and shortcuts to find - all of which players will be able to experience when Tron: Catalyst comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC on 17th June.

33 Immortals

After a bit of a delay nudged Spiritfarer studio Thunder Lotus' 33 Immortals into this year, it's finally launching into PC and Xbox Series X/S early access on 18th March. It's an intriguing thing too, serving up a striking action roguelike in which players, in the role of damned souls, must co-operative to defeat hordes of monsters and massive bosses in order to rebel against God's final judgment and fight for their eternal lives. There's a twist, however; as its name implies, this is a chaotic quest designed to be tackled by 33 players.

Lies of P: Overture

And finally, a bit of a treat for twinky puppet fans. Lies of P: Overture, the eagerly awaited expansion for 2023's well-received Souls-like adventure, just got an atmospheric new story trailer. Overture, a "dramatic prequel" to the base game, transports players to the city of Krat to witness its final days before the Puppet Frenzy massacre. They'll meet a legendary Stalker and journey through Krat together, uncovering untold stories and hidden secrets. And probably a bunch of extremely tough battles too. There's still no release date for Lies of P: Overture, however, so you'll just have to make do with its latest trailer for now.