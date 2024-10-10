I need this Indiana Jones and the Great Circle-inspired Xbox, but Microsoft has locked it behind a sweepstake
Whip lash.
Microsoft has unveiled a rather fabulous custom Xbox console and controller, inspired by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
It's honestly a really great looking piece of kit. The console itself features a "timeworn yet beautiful design" in a golden hue. The controller, meanwhile, has a leathery look to it and gemstone-like buttons. As a huge Indiana Jones fan, I wanted this kit in my house yesterday.
But, here's the catch. Microsoft has locked this console, quite literally, in a puzzle box, and only if you solve the puzzle will you then be entered into a sweepstake to actually win the console and controller. Oh, there will also be the chance to win one via some kind of social media engagement on Bethesda's channels. But, otherwise, this console and controller will not be for sale. Sad.
"Forgotten ruins, Adamic puzzles and hidden treasure await any adventurer up to the task in this clever and challenging puzzle. Fans and families can visit the Microsoft Experience Centers in London, Sydney, and New York to experience a stunning display for the holidays from 12th November through 6th January," reads an Xbox blog post on the Indiana Jones-themed hardware.
"What better way to experience the game than with your newest discovery of this console and controller? Don't forget to ask yourself as you investigate, decrypt and untangle this puzzle: What would Indy do?"
This is not the first time Xbox has kept one of its custom consoles behind a sweepstake of some description.
In November last year, Xbox announced a competition in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the Timothée Chalamet-fronted Wonka film. Winners got a range of chocolate goodies including a Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X and an edible controller.
Also last year, it hosted a giveaway which saw some Xbox fans presented with a pizza-scented Xbox wireless controller, as part of a promotion for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.