I can't believe Winnie's Hole is a real video game

Oooh, honey honey.

Close up of terrifying Winnie the Pooh face
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Video games are wonderful. They allow us to live out our power fantasies and explore the identities and lives of other characters.

But never did I think I'd get the chance to play as a virus infecting an increasingly grotesque Winnie the Pooh.

Yet here we are. Winnie's Hole, as it's known, is an actual real video game you can wishlist on Steam.

Watch on YouTube
Winnie's Hole - Game Announcement Trailer

"Join Winnie the Pooh on an adventure, from within!" wrote developer Twice Different on Twitter.

"Play a virus inside Winnie, adapt for survival and transform him into an abomination."

So how does this work? Players will need to slot Tetris-esque shapes into the bear's poor, ever-growing and randomly generated insides, connecting with viruses and collecting resources to survive, adapt, and ultimately grow the cute character into a mutated monster.

It's the most absurd idea for a video game I've ever seen. This wasn't in Kingdom Hearts!

A grotesque Winnie the Pooh
Just look at it!

I mean, if this is Winnie's Hole, what's next? Piglet's backside of mouldy bacon? Tigger's bouncing orifice of excitement? Eeyore's struggles with IBS?

Or is this simply an allegory about the dangers of eating too much honey? Either way, colour me intrigued.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
