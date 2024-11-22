I Am Your Beast's new expansion adds nine levels for free

Strange Scaffold's sublime shooter, I Am Your Beast, now has nine new levels as part of a free expansion.

Called the Support Group pack, the expansion includes an epilogue to the main story and features "tall tales from traumatised Cover Operations Initiative agents in the wake of your bloody revenge".

"With an unreliable narrator at the helm of the story, not all is what it seems," the team teases. "Players will experience gameplay effects enabled to this over-the-top framing, such as receiving extraordinary abilities (i.e. superhumanly punching someone’s head off) and undergoing extreme situations not seen in the base game."

Support Group is out today, 22nd November. The game is currently available on PC via Steam, GOG, and itch.io, and will be available on iOS in January 2025.

"Despite a schlocky – and shocking – presentation, this action-shooter is exactly what I needed it to be, which is a delightfully bombastic experience that neither outstays its welcome nor feels unjustly punishing," I wrote in Eurogamer's I Am Your Beast review earlier this year, slapping it with a healthy four out of five stars.

"Stapled to a blisteringly powerful soundtrack, this is a trim, frenetic, thoughtful shooter that stayed with me far longer than its truncated playtime."