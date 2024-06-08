Hyper Light Drifter developer's next game spearheads Devolver Direct

Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine unveiled its next game at the Devolver Direct showcase.

Called Possessor(s), it's a side-scrolling action game with a beautiful hand-drawn aesthetic set in a devastated mega-city. It's due out in 2025.

Players control two protagonists - Luca and Rehm - with melee combat involving juggles with an array of weapons like swords, bats, and even an electric guitar.

It's unclear if the iconic Disasterpiece will provide the soundtrack as with Hyper Light Drifter, but the mournful piano music in the trailer is a counterpoint to the fast-paced combat.

Hyper Light Drifter, a top-down sci-fi Metroidvania, was exceptionally well-received and was followed up by Solar Ash and Hyper Light Breaker (this summer in early access). Possessor(s), then, seems like a departure for the studio in gameplay but retains a unique style and tone.

Another new game announcement was Tenjutsu, the next game from the designer of Dead Cells Sébastien Benard (not to be confused with The Rogue Prince of Persia from Dead Cells studio Evil Empire).

As you may expect, it's another rogue-lite game but this time you play as a renegade yakuza taking down four powerful crime syndicates in any order, by beating up bad guys and altering playstyles through urban development.

It's set to launch on PC and consoles, though there's no release date yet.

Tenjutsu features a retro pixel art style | Image credit: Devolver

The Devolver showcase also included some other news.

The Talos Principle 2 will receive Road to Elysium next week, a three-part coda to the main game adding some of the most challenging puzzles yet and expanding the robot world. It's out on 14th June across Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

"Thirst-person shooter" The Crush House now has a release date: 9th August on PC. The game sees players directing their own reality TV show, but with something more sinister behind the scenes.

If that tickles your fancy, there's a demo on Steam you can try out right now.

I can't wait to see how this turns out | Image credit: Nerial

Anger Foot also has a release date: 11th July on PC. It's a frantic first-person shooter where your character has particularly powerful legs. Different footwear can be worn for a range of effects, like high speed kicks, flames, floating enemies, or just pure rage.

Lastly, the popular Cult of the Lamb will receive the Unholy Alliance Update on 12th August, which adds local co-op. A second player will take the role of a demonic goat to help out with battles and cult management. It's coming to all platforms.