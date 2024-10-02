Humble Choice October bundle features the under-appreciated Jusant

Humble has detailed its October Choice bundle of games, which is headlined by Don't Nod's excellent if overlooked Jusant.

The Humble Choice subscription offering provides a monthly set of PC games which members claim to own forever for $12. This month's line-up comprises:

Jusant

Remnant 2

Persona 5 Strikers

Dome Keeper

Jack Move

Station to Station

Remnant Records

McPixel 3

As ever, Choice membership fees include a five percent donation to charity. This month, the company's cause of choice is Crisis Text Line, a global mental health service that offers confidential support via text message, rather than requiring people talk on the phone.

(And the ususal full disclosure note here, that as of this year Eurogamer now shares a parent company with Humble in IGN Entertainment.)

"A gorgeous fantasy journey enlivened by some thrilling rock-climbing," is how Christian Donlan described Don't Nod's excellent puzzle platformer in Eurogamer's Jusant review. Sadly, the project did not go on to set tills ringing.

"An ambitious sequel stuffed with delightful - and deadly - surprises," is how Vikki Blake described Gunfire Games' third-person shooter RPG in Eurogamer's Remnant 2 review.

"A full-on sequel that tells an engrossing new story, even if its combat doesn't quite have the same wow factor," is how Malindy Hetfeld described Atlus' action role-player in Eurogamer's Persona 5 Strikers review.

Anything take your fancy?