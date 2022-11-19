Humble Bundle Black Friday sale 2022: save up to 90% on games and more

Humble Bundle has launched its Black Friday sale, offering incredible savings of up to 90 per cent on thousands of games, including a new flash deal every 48 hours. On this page we've highlighted their best Black Friday deals for cheap PC games so far.

Humble Bundle Black Friday sale 2022

And remember, if you're a Humble Choice member, you may be able to snag some extra discounts in the Black Friday Sale. Shoppers can also snag a 12 month Humble Choice subscription for just £89 right now with the code "HOLIDAY22"

The Humble Bundle Black Friday sale is running from 18th November until 2nd December so you've got a decent amount of time to snap up some bargains in the sale. You will, however, want to check their site regularly for their 'warp speed deals' aka flash deals.

Take a look below for some of the top games included in the sale.

There's so many more digital PC games on sale over at Humble Bundle right now, so do go pay them a visit and see if anything takes your fancy!