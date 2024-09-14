Human Fall Flat loved a fan-made VR mod so much it "bought it"

A modder who'd worked to turn cult hit Human Fall Flat into a VR game has revealed that the "creators of the game bought it".

In a handful of tweets on X/Twitter, modder Raicuparta said No Brake Games was "so excited" about the mod, they are now releasing it as an official VR port.

"You might remember some videos of my Human Fall Flat VR mod. And wondered why it was never released," said modder Raicuparta on X/Twitter.

"That's because the creators of the game bought it! They were so excited about it that they are now releasing an official VR port with the same concept."

They then appended a video of their "old mod" to the message:

"To clarify: I had no involvement in the actual development of this official port, and neither did Flat2VR Studios," the modder added. "They just bought all the rights to the concept and code of the unfinished mod (which tbh they didn't really need to do), and then did it all themselves."

As yet there's no formal release date for Human Fall Flat VR, but Steam hints it's "coming soon", whilst the team itself tweeted that it "will be available to purchase from the Meta Store, the PlayStation Store, or on Steam at launch".

The idea for Human: Fall Flat came, at first, via a prototype developer Tomas Sakalauskas who had been commissioned to develop projects for Intel's RealSense camera - a high-end Kinect, effectively, for the PC market.

In an interview with Eurogamer back in 2018, Sakalauskas says the idea flourished beyond the limitations of the RealSense camera until, eventually, it found its home as a more traditional game - a slapstick action game with physics-enabled comedy powering its puzzles.