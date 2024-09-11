Winning the Jackpot at all flour slot machines in Astro Bot is something you can do in the Slo-Mo Casino level and doing so will earn you the 'Time To Cash In!' secret trophy.

You can easily run straight past this activity in Astro Bot, especially as the dazzling flashy lights of the Casino can be very distracting. Also, there's not much telling you to win on all four machines to get a reward, but you know now!

Without further ado, here's how to win the Jackpot on all four slot machines in Astro Bot.

How to win Jackpot on all four slot machines in Astro Bot

To win the Jackpot on all four slot machines in Astro Bot you need to be in the Slo-Mo Casino level, which is the first level in Serpent Starway.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

When you're in the level, continue forwards to get the Slo-Mo ability to slow down time and then stop when you enter the main section of the Casino through a set of curtains. When you exit the curtains, you should see two slot machines to your left, two to your right and some Flamingos wandering around in top hats (you know, just because they can.)

Can I have a top hat please? No? Ok then... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

These are the slot machines you need to play to get this trophy, however you need to have very good timing to do so. Head over to your first slot machine when you're ready (we recommend going left to right to easily keep track of which ones you've won on).

When you get to a slot machine watch the reels in the center with all the pictures on them, there are a lot of pictures of enemies here - if you land on these then the enemy shown in the picture will burst out of the machine and you'll need to beat them before playing again.

You don't want these! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

To win on a slot machine you need to get the gold Astro Bot pictures lined up on the win line in the middle of the reel.

It's easy to spot this as it's the only gold coloured images shown here, but the reels spin very fast. So, you need to slow time down by pressing L2 or R2 and then hit the 'Power' button at the bottom of the slot machine when the gold Astro Bot images are lined up in the center of the reel.

That's more like it! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

This can take a few attempts to get right, so don't worry if it doesn't happen on the first try. However, once you do win on the machine you'll get coins come out and you then need to move along to do the same on each machine. The slot machine to the far right from when you enter the area also has a Bot on the win line!

Once you've won on all four slot machines, you'll get the 'Time To Cash In!' secret trophy.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Astro Bot content, check out our pages showing you all eight Raven locations in Bot of War, how to catch the Gold Butterfly and how break the Ice Seal statue in Creamy Canyon.