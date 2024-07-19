Walking the Plank in Fortnite is one of Pirate Code One quests you can complete as part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event.

Before you can even think of walking it to complete this Fortnite quest, you actually need to find a plank to jump off of! Don't worry though, we've found it for you.

Without further ado, here's where to find and how to walk the plank in Fortnite.

On this page:

Pirate Plank location in Fornite

You can find a Plank to walk in Fortnite by visiting one of the two ships on the map. The first ship you can use is in Shipwreck Shallows. This is south east of Restored Reels, south west of Reckless Railways and north east of Nitrodome - we've marked its location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

The plank itself is on the top deck of this ship on the side that's facing to the north.

However, this place can be a hot drop so if you're struggling to complete it here then you can always visit the shop opposite Jack Sparrow's location and use the plank on the top deck there!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to walk the plank in Fortnite

Once you've found the plank on the ship at Shipwreck Shallows, to walk the plank all you need to do is step foot on it. When you do, you'll get a notification that you've cleared this specific quest on the left side of your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

However, if you're looking for a fun dismount you can jump when you reach the end - the landing won't cost you any health!

That's it for now! If you want more help with Fortnite, check out our page showing you how to beat Ringmaster Scarr or our one showing you how to get the Ship in a Bottle mythic.