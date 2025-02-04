Ziplines in Hello Kitty Island Adventure are a quick way of getting around the different areas of the Island you've landed on.

You may be able to see them from the start of your time with Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but you do need to put in a bit of work to be able to use them as each one is broken!

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to use ziplines in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to use ziplines in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To unlock ziplines in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to complete Pochacco's 'A Zipline Adventure' quest. To get this quest you need to reach friendship level four with Pochacco.

Once you've reached the right level with Pochacco, speak to them again to start the quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Speak to Chococat

Your first task is to go and speak to Chococat, who can usually be found hanging around near their house in Seaside Resort.

Speak to Chococat to get the Spark crafting plans - these are the parts you need to make to get the Ziplines working again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Get Light Stone

To craft a Spark you need to collect three Light Stone. You can get Light Stone by giving Kuromi a daily gift - in return, she'll give you one or multiple Light Stones (depending on how much she liked your gift.)

Kuromi can usually be found in Spooky Swamp (but you need to complete the 'Power up the gate' quest first to open this area). We've marked her location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

When you find Kuromi, give her one or multiple gifts to obtain enough Light Stone for the Spark.

Craft a Spark

Now that you've got all the materials, use the crafting bench by Chococat's house in Seaside Resort to craft a Spark.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

When you've made it, speak to Chococat again - then Chococat and Pochacco will run off to the zipline on Seaside Resort.

Go to the Zipline

Head to the zipline on Seaside Resort, it's west of Chococat's house and north-east of My Melody's shop. We've marked its location on the map below for you, and remember you're going to need to climb a bit to reach it:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Repair the Zipline

When you reach the zipline interact with the lever on the ground beside it and confirm that you want to repair the zipline for one Spark.

You'll now have repaired the Seaside Resort/Spooky Swamp zipline - it's time to test it! Interact with the lever again to use the zipline to get across to Spooky Swamp.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink

Once you're across, speak to Pochacco to complete this quest and now you'll be able to discover and repair more ziplines across the Island.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Hello Kitty Island Adventure help, check out our pages showing you how to fish, how to get a Camera and how to find Flippers.