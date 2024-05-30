The Wuthering Waves Synthesizer is a way of converting materials and items you've collected on your travels into useful things such as healing items or stat-boosts.

As with most things in Wuthering Waves, using this machine to create new items isn't as simple as it sounds as there are multiple things you can do, tabs to navigate and levels to navigate.

Without furhter ado, we're here to explain how to use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves and where to find one.

How to use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves

To use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves you need to find one and interact with it. You'll then open up the Synthesizer menu.

There are three seperate sub-menus in the Synthesiser:

Potion Making - For making healing, resistance, stat boost and other enhancing items.

- For making healing, resistance, stat boost and other enhancing items. Constructing - For making other materials needed for the Synthesizer or weapon enhancements.

- For making other materials needed for the Synthesizer or weapon enhancements. Purification - For making materials used for upgrades, skill boosts and other enhancements.

You can switch through the different menus using the tab highlighted in the image below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Then, you can hover over each item in your chosen section to bring up a menu on the right side of your screen that gives you the details of the item.

This menu will also tell you the materials you require to craft your selected item. If you've got enough of the required materials you can use the prompted 'Synthesizer' option at the bottom of this menu to create it. You can use the slider just above this prompt to adjust how many you want to create, though this depends on the amount of required materials you've got in your inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

If you see something that you want to create, and are the right level for it, we highly recommend doing it as soon as you've got the correct materials. The Synthesizer is on a timer and will refresh every so often. You can check how long is left of that Synthesizer cycle by looking at the bottom left corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

The more Potions you Synthesize the more Proficiency you earn. You need Proficiency to be able to level up your rank in the Synthesizer and there are five ranks overall:

Novice Pharmacist

Assistant Pharmacist

Practitioner's Doctor

Expert Pharmacist

Master Pharmacist

You can check your current rank and progress towards your next one by selecting the 'Synthesis level' tab at the very top of the menu on the left side of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

This opens the 'Synthesis Level' menu where you can see your current rank, how much Proficiency you have, how far you've got to go to the next rank and the rewards you'll get for levelling up.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves Synthesizer location

There is a Synthesizer at the Academy in Jinzhou. You can find it marked by the specific icon we've circled on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

That's it for now!