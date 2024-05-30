How to use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves
Everything you need to know about creating items with the Synthesizer.
The Wuthering Waves Synthesizer is a way of converting materials and items you've collected on your travels into useful things such as healing items or stat-boosts.
As with most things in Wuthering Waves, using this machine to create new items isn't as simple as it sounds as there are multiple things you can do, tabs to navigate and levels to navigate.
Without furhter ado, we're here to explain how to use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves and where to find one.
How to use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves
To use the Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves you need to find one and interact with it. You'll then open up the Synthesizer menu.
There are three seperate sub-menus in the Synthesiser:
- Potion Making - For making healing, resistance, stat boost and other enhancing items.
- Constructing - For making other materials needed for the Synthesizer or weapon enhancements.
- Purification - For making materials used for upgrades, skill boosts and other enhancements.
You can switch through the different menus using the tab highlighted in the image below:
Then, you can hover over each item in your chosen section to bring up a menu on the right side of your screen that gives you the details of the item.
This menu will also tell you the materials you require to craft your selected item. If you've got enough of the required materials you can use the prompted 'Synthesizer' option at the bottom of this menu to create it. You can use the slider just above this prompt to adjust how many you want to create, though this depends on the amount of required materials you've got in your inventory.
If you see something that you want to create, and are the right level for it, we highly recommend doing it as soon as you've got the correct materials. The Synthesizer is on a timer and will refresh every so often. You can check how long is left of that Synthesizer cycle by looking at the bottom left corner of the screen.
The more Potions you Synthesize the more Proficiency you earn. You need Proficiency to be able to level up your rank in the Synthesizer and there are five ranks overall:
- Novice Pharmacist
- Assistant Pharmacist
- Practitioner's Doctor
- Expert Pharmacist
- Master Pharmacist
You can check your current rank and progress towards your next one by selecting the 'Synthesis level' tab at the very top of the menu on the left side of the screen.
This opens the 'Synthesis Level' menu where you can see your current rank, how much Proficiency you have, how far you've got to go to the next rank and the rewards you'll get for levelling up.
Wuthering Waves Synthesizer location
There is a Synthesizer at the Academy in Jinzhou. You can find it marked by the specific icon we've circled on the map below:
That's it for now!