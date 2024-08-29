Knowing how to use Takedown on distracted enemies in Star Wars Outlaws will help you to unlock one of the many Expert Skills (also known as abilities) on offer.

Expert skills will enhance Kay's journey in different ways, and the Fast-Talk one is a skill she learns from the Bartender Bram in Star Wars Outlaws. This specific skill lets her briefly distract enemies by talking to them, but first you need to meet the unlock requirements - taking down distracted enemies.

With that in mind, here's how to use Takedown on distracted enemies in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to use Takedown on distracted enemies in Star Wars Outlaws

To use Takedown on distracted enemies in Star Wars Outlaws you need to call on your trusty companion Nix. Use your Pet Command (LB on Xbox, L1 on PS5 and Q for PC) to enter Nix mode. While you're in this mode, highlight your intended target so that the command prompts appear on top of them such and the one you're looking for is 'Distract'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Then, use either indicated command for 'Distract' for Nix to get the attention of your target. While they're preoccupied with Nix's antics, sneak up behind the target and use the 'Takedown' prompt when it appears. This is Square on PS5, X on Xbox and V for PC.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

This will quietly knock out the target and you will have successfully used Takedown on a distracted enemy. You need to do this a multiple times to unlock the 'Fast-Talk' Expert Skill for The Bartender.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

