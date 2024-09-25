How to upgrade Swordfighter Form in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Including upgrade costs for your Link cosplay.
Knowing how to upgrade the Swordfighter Form will increase the power of Zelda's Link cosplay and allow her to wear it for longer in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Everything comes with a price though, so it's also a good idea to know the Swordfighter Form upgrade costs so you can spend your Might Crystals wisely. This way you'll be able to run about the world of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom slashing enemies with a sword to your heart's content. Or at least until the Energy Gauge runs out…
So look down below to learn how to upgrade Swordfighter Form in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, along with the Swordfighter Form upgrade costs listed.
How to upgrade Swordfighter Form in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
You don't have to wait long to start upgrading the Swordfighter Form in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. After completing the Suthorn Ruins, which is where you'll unlock the Swordfighter Form itself, you'll return to Lueburry's house. Here, after a short cutscene, he'll upgrade your various Swordfighter Form abilities using the machine he's built.
There are multiple ways to find Might Crystals - from clearing rifts and completing dungeons to hiding beneath rocks and cutting grass. Due to this, we've put together a Might Crystals locations list to help you find them all.
At times you'll also have to progress to a certain point in the story to unlock an upgrade for a certain aspect of the Swordfighter Form.
Each weapon you can use in Swordfighter Form, such as the Sword and Bow, can be upgraded to increase their power. These upgrades will also add new abilities to these weapons, giving you another reason to use Swordfighter Form despite its limited time use.
You can also upgrade the Swordfighter Energy Gauge itself to ensure you can stay in this form for longer. For this reason, we highly recommend upgrading the Energy Gauge first. After all, there's no point in having powerful weapons if you can't wield them for long.
Swordfighter Form upgrade costs in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Here are the Swordfighter Form upgrade costs in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Energy Gauge upgrade costs
- First upgrade - 5 Might Crystals
- Second upgrade - 10 Might Crystals
- Third upgrade - Requires completing the 'Still Missing' main quest and 20 Might Crystals
After the third upgrade, your Energy Gauge will be fully upgraded.
Sword upgrade costs
- First upgrade - 10 Might Crystals
- Second upgrade - Requires completing the 'Still Missing' main quest and 20 Might Crystals
After this second upgrade, your Sword will be fully upgraded.
Bow upgrade costs
Bow of Might obtained during the Gerudo Sanctum.
- First upgrade - 10 Might Crystals
- This upgrade allows you to launch three arrows at once by holding down the 'X' button to charge. Holding down the 'ZL' button gives you the ability to target the direction these arrows fly in.
- Second upgrade - Requires completing the 'Still Missing' main quest and 20 Might Crystals
After this second upgrade, your Bow will be fully upgraded.
Bombs upgrade costs
Bombs of Might obtained during the Eldin Temple.
- First upgrade - 10 Might Crystals
- This upgrade allows you to transform a Bomb into a Bombchu by holding down the 'A' button. The Bombchu's course can then be targeted by using the 'ZL' button.
- Second upgrade - 20 Might Crystals
After this second upgrade, your Bombs will be fully upgraded.
