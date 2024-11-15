The Black Emporium in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a shop in Dock Town ran by a mysterious merchant, it sells useful items and you can spend Etheric Remnants here as well as Gold.

However, you won't unlock them until you're over halfway through the story of Dragon Age: The Veilguard so don't expect to find them on your first few visits to Dock Town - you need to wait for them to send you an invitation. Not just anyone can shop there.

Without further ado, here's how to unlock The Black Emporium in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to unlock The Black Emporium in Dragon Age The Veilguard

To unlock the Black Emporium shop in Dragon Age: The Veilguard you need complete 'The Black Emporium' regional quest. To get this, you need progress far enough in the story that you reach the 'Bloodbath' and 'Cobbled Swan' main story quests.

Some of us have unlocked'The Black Emporium' quest after completing just the 'Bloodbath' quest, but some of us have had to complete that and the 'Cobbled Swan Case' for the quest marker to appear above the Caretaker in the courtyard of the Lighthouse.

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

When this marker does appear, go to the Caretaker and speak to them. Once you've done this, track 'The Black Emporium' quest in your journal then head to Dock Town.

Once there, follow the quest marker on your map to reach the Black Emporium (it's on the third level of Dock Town.)

Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

When you're there, step foot inside the shop to complete 'The Black Emporium' quest and unlock the merchant's marker on your map. You can now buy items from this merchant, including Harding's companion gift.

That's all for now!